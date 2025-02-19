A big screen will be in place outside Sheffield Cathedral for the funeral of Harvey Willgoose, who died after a school stabbing.

A huge crowd is expected to gather to pay their respects to the much-loved 15-year-old.

Harvey’s funeral will take place at Sheffield Cathedral this Friday, February 21, at 2.30pm.

Harvey Willgoose, 15, tragically died after a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on Monday, February 3. His funeral is due to take place at Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, February 21, at 2.30pm. | South Yorkshire Police

J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, which is organising the service, has issued an update for those wishing to attend.

It said: “Harvey’s tragic passing has been felt not just by his family and friends but by the whole city of Sheffield and further afield.

“The family have given an open invitation to anyone wishing to attend. We fully expect this to be reflected in the amount of people wanting to pay their respects.

“Inside the cathedral will be seating for around 750 people, and outside the service will be shown on a big screen.

“Can we please ask that those wishing to be inside the cathedral arrive in plenty of time so the stewards can have you seated before the funeral cortège arrives. Those staying outside will be guided on where to stand by the stewards.”

Sheffield Cathedral has also issued a message ahead of the funeral, and invited people to light a candle in Harvey’s memory.

It said: “Everyone at Sheffield Cathedral joins with the wider Sheffield community in our profound shock and sadness at the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose. We continue to pray for his family and friends.

“The cathedral is open every day in the lead up to Harvey’s funeral on Friday 21st February, with chaplains available to talk, and the opportunity to light a candle in Harvey’s memory.”

The cathedral also shared a prayer for Harvey.

Harvey died following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday, February 3.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with his murder.

On Saturday, February 8, hundreds of people joined a memorial march for Harvey, who was a huge Sheffield United fan, from Sheffield city centre to Bramall Lane.

As well as paying tribute to Harvey, the march was organised to call for an end to knife crime.

An online fundraiser set up to pay for Harvey’s funeral costs has raised more than £27,000.

Harvey’s mum Caroline and his sister Sophie have called for knife arches to be installed at schools following his tragic death.

More than 37,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.