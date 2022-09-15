Police close Sheffield road for hours after incident believed to involve cyclist
Police closed a well known Sheffield road after an incident believed to involve a cyclist this evening.
Officers blocked Ringinglow Road at its junction with Common Lane in Bents Green at about 8pm. Later they could be seen examining what looked like a bicycle.
A police van and four cars with blue lights on were at the scene. Cones were placed across the roads.
Locals were told they would not reopen for about six hours.
Most Popular
Earlier, an Ambulance Responder car attended.
Read More
Read MoreFamous Sheffield sandwich shop Lily's on Penistone Road facing 'impossible' elec...