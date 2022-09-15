News you can trust since 1887
Police close Sheffield road for hours after incident believed to involve cyclist

​​​​​​Police closed a well known Sheffield road after an incident believed to involve a cyclist this evening.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:57 pm

Officers blocked Ringinglow Road at its junction with Common Lane in Bents Green at about 8pm. Later they could be seen examining what looked like a bicycle.

A police van and four cars with blue lights on were at the scene. Cones were placed across the roads.

Locals were told they would not reopen for about six hours.

Police car on Common Lane, Bents Green.

Earlier, an Ambulance Responder car attended.

