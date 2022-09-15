Officers blocked Ringinglow Road at its junction with Common Lane in Bents Green at about 8pm. Later they could be seen examining what looked like a bicycle.

A police van and four cars with blue lights on were at the scene. Cones were placed across the roads.

Locals were told they would not reopen for about six hours.

Police car on Common Lane, Bents Green.

Earlier, an Ambulance Responder car attended.