Picture: Police attend aftermath of incident believe to be two stabbings in Sheffield

​​​​​​Police attended what is believed to be the aftermath of two stabbings in a Sheffield suburb.

By David Walsh
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 9:01 pm

A police van and two police cars were seen on Sharrow Lane next to flats opposite the Tesco Express this afternoon.

A resident told The Star she believed there had been two stabbings. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information.

A police van and two police cars were seen on Sharrow Lane by flats on Sharrow Lane this afternoon.

The flats are part of the Lansdowne Estate bordered by Washington Road, Sharrow Lane and Club Garden Road. The estate has low rise flats and two tower blocks.

