Police attended what is believed to be the aftermath of two stabbings in a Sheffield suburb.
A police van and two police cars were seen on Sharrow Lane next to flats opposite the Tesco Express this afternoon.
A resident told The Star she believed there had been two stabbings. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information.
The flats are part of the Lansdowne Estate bordered by Washington Road, Sharrow Lane and Club Garden Road. The estate has low rise flats and two tower blocks.