Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of young dad Kevin Pokuta, who was shot dead in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, Sheffield. He died in hospital the following day | 3rd party

He died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries.

Ethan Hallows, of no fixed address has now been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, two firearms offences and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, police have confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hallows has been remanded into custody until his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 5, 2025.)

Mr Pokuta was a dad-of-two. His children were aged just seven-months-old and two-years-old at the time of his death.