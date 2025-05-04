Page Hall: Man charged with the murder of young dad Kevin Pokuta who was shot dead in Sheffield
19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall.
He died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries.
Ethan Hallows, of no fixed address has now been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, two firearms offences and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, police have confirmed.
Mr Hallows has been remanded into custody until his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 5, 2025.)
Mr Pokuta was a dad-of-two. His children were aged just seven-months-old and two-years-old at the time of his death.