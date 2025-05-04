These retro photos take you back to some of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs from that era, capturing the best of the action from the dancefloor.

They take you inside much-missed clubs including Josephines, Fiesta, The Limit, the Roxy, Silks, Tiffany’s and the Penny Farthing.

As well as ordinary revellers enjoying a big night out, they show some of the huge stars those clubs attracted back then, from Kylie Minogue to Morecambe and Wise.

Do you remember visiting any of these clubs, and what do you think was Sheffield’s best nightclub of the 70s and 80s?

Josephines nightclub in Sheffield in 1977

Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1980, showing the entrance to Rebels nightclub

A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in February 1970, with Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague pictured on the dance floor