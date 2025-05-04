Sheffield retro: 23 exuberant photos capturing thrill of nights out at 70s and 80s clubs, including Roxy

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 4th May 2025, 07:30 BST

The 70s and 80s were heady days for Sheffield’s nightlife.

These retro photos take you back to some of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs from that era, capturing the best of the action from the dancefloor.

They take you inside much-missed clubs including Josephines, Fiesta, The Limit, the Roxy, Silks, Tiffany’s and the Penny Farthing.

As well as ordinary revellers enjoying a big night out, they show some of the huge stars those clubs attracted back then, from Kylie Minogue to Morecambe and Wise.

Do you remember visiting any of these clubs, and what do you think was Sheffield’s best nightclub of the 70s and 80s?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Josephines nightclub in Sheffield in 1977

1. Josephines

Josephines nightclub in Sheffield in 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1980, showing the entrance to Rebels nightclub

2. Rebels

Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1980, showing the entrance to Rebels nightclub Photo: Ted Mace/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in February 1970, with Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague pictured on the dance floor

3. Penny Farthing

A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in February 1970, with Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague pictured on the dance floor | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sinatra's nightclub, on Carver Street, Sheffield, in February 1988

4. Sinatra's

Sinatra's nightclub, on Carver Street, Sheffield, in February 1988 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNightclubsMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice