A teenager who was fatally shot in Sheffield this week has been named.

Kevin Pokuta was fatally wounded in the shooting on Page Hall Road at around 12.38am on Tuesday (December 12) before he sadly died of his injuries in hospital the next day. He was 19.

It is understood Kevin was the father of two young children. Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy says he "leaves behind a heartbroken family".

A murder investigation is underway and two men - a 21 year old man from the Manor area and a 23 year old man from the Walkley area - remain in police custody.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, on December 12. Kevin succumbed to his injuries in hospital on December 13.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the shooting from the Burngreave area has since been released on bail.

Speaking on December 14, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.

“We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.

“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation.

“Our officers have been conducting patrols around the area and will continue to do so in the coming days. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns, or if you have any information which could help us."