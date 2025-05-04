Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific thief has been slapped with a court order and shop ban, after she targeted five businesses over the space of just four months.

36-year-old Vizma Beckova committed five separate shoplifting offences within the centre of Barnsley, from January to April this year, causing “grief” for shop staff. She stole goods totalling over £560 during the shoplifting spree.

Beckova has now been brought to justice, with magistrates sentencing her to a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Police hope the sentence handed down will deter her from committing further offences and ending up in prison.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “Working closely with the stores affected, officers ensured that Beckova was given a CBO preventing her from attending certain retail premises within Barnsley that she chooses to target.”

Beckova was also handed a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £114 in surcharges.

Speaking after Beckova was sentenced, Sergeant Paul Allen from Barnsley Safer Neighbourhood Service, added: "CBOs are one of the options available to officers in responding to repeat offenders like Beckova.

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and Beckova's actions have caused grief for certain stores and staff in Barnsley for the past couple of years.

"The CBO gives us powers to impose a harsher penalty if Beckova continues to offend, potentially locking her up for years.

“However, I hope that this is not necessary and that Beckova sees her recent court appearance as a sign to stop offending before she ends up behind bars."

Beckova, of Honeywell Lane, Barnsley, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 30, 2025), where she pleaded guilty to all five offences and was sentenced the same day.