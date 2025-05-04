Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and trading standards have seized over £100,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes from premises’ located in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbourthorne, located in the south east of the city, is the area targeted as part of the multi-agency action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The air over Arbourthorne smells slightly sweeter today, and not that sickly smell of fruit salad you get occasionally when you catch a vape cloud.

Police, working with trading standards, have seized over £100k of illegal cigarettes and vapes from premises' in the Arbourthorne area | Sheffield South East NPT

“Our team, working with trading standards, have seized over £100k of illegal cigarettes and vapes from premises' in the Arbourthorne area.

“Acting on intelligence, we moved quickly to get these potentially harmful products off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Chapeltown: Illicit vapes and tobacco seized from Sheffield shops

“A cracking result and a big step toward keeping our communities safer.”

It comes just weeks before a new law is set to come into force, making it illegal for businesses to sell or supply all single-use or “disposable” vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ban, which will be introduced on June 1, 2025 , applies to sales online and in shops, and all vapes whether they contain nicotine or not.

The banning of disposable vapes is designed to reduce the appeal of vapes to children and also protect the environment.