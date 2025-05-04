Arbourthorne: Over £100k of illegal vapes & cigarettes seized from premises' in this Sheffield area

Police and trading standards have seized over £100,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes from premises’ located in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Arbourthorne, located in the south east of the city, is the area targeted as part of the multi-agency action.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The air over Arbourthorne smells slightly sweeter today, and not that sickly smell of fruit salad you get occasionally when you catch a vape cloud.

Our team, working with trading standards, have seized over £100k of illegal cigarettes and vapes from premises' in the Arbourthorne area.

“Acting on intelligence, we moved quickly to get these potentially harmful products off the streets.

“A cracking result and a big step toward keeping our communities safer.”

It comes just weeks before a new law is set to come into force, making it illegal for businesses to sell or supply all single-use or “disposable” vapes.

The ban, which will be introduced on June 1, 2025 , applies to sales online and in shops, and all vapes whether they contain nicotine or not.

The banning of disposable vapes is designed to reduce the appeal of vapes to children and also protect the environment.

