Yaqub Younis: Man charged in connection with alleged bomb hoax which caused Sheffield standstill due at court
The Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout, was evacuated on Monday, February 10, 2025 and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.
South Yorkshire Police said they had been called just after 7pm on Monday over reports of a man inside the apartment block alleged to be in possession of weapons and ‘posing a risk’.
After a long stand-off, during which some residents had to spend two nights at Ponds Forge leisure centre, a man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, February 12 morning and residents were subsequently allowed to return to their flats, following a thorough search of the building.
Yaqub Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged with affray, bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage in connection with this incident.
The defendant, whose name, however, appears as Younis Yaqub on court lists, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week charged with the offences.
He is now due to appear in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Thursday, February 20, 2025).