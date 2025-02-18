Mohammed Hussain: Search mounted to find missing boy, 14, last seen in Rotherham over a day ago

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:02 BST

A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Rotherham more than a day ago, as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Mohammed Hussain was last seen in Rotherham yesterday morning (Monday, February 17, 2025) and is believed to have travelled to West Yorkshire, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said as they launched a public appeal to find him today.

A force spokesperson said: “He is described as 5ft 3ins, light skinned, with blue eyes and brown/black hair.

“He was last seen wearing a grey bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Mohammed’s welfare and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to please get in touch.”

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0084 of February 18, 2025.

