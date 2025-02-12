Police have confirmed a 24-hour siege at a Sheffield flat block has ended with the arrest of a 47-year-old man.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed in a statement at 8:30am today (February 12): “We would like to thank the public for their continued cooperation and patience during our response to the incident which resulted in the evacuation of an apartment building and road closures in Sheffield city centre.

“An arrest has been made and road closures have been stood down.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.

“He remains in police custody at this time.The Sheffield parkway has fully reopened but the building remains closed, while officers conduct a thorough search.

“We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield’s Park Square Roundabout is back open in time for rush hour this morning (February 12) after massive disruption on Monday night and Tuesday.

The car park outside The Gateway flat block in Broad Street today (February 12) where a police cordon remained in place earlier this morning. | National World

The major interchange was closed to all traffic, trams and pedestrians for over 24 hours while police negotiated with a man allegedly claiming he had weapons and explosives in the nearby Gateway flat block, in Broad Street.

Commuters and Sheffield businesses will breathe a sigh of relief today as the roundabout has been reopened as normal.

However, residents of the flat block - who on Monday night were evacuated and housed in the nearby Ponds Forge International Sports Centre - are still unable to go home.

A police cordon remains in place at The Gateway.

Traffic flowing as normal on Park Square Roundabout after a police incident saw it shut for over 24 hours this week. | National World

A statement from South Yorkshire Police earlier today reads: “Officers remain in attendance at the apartment building near Park Square roundabout this morning.

“Surrounding roads have been reopened but the building remains closed for the time being.

“Displaced residents can continue to use facilities at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre until the building reopens.”

Residents told The Star on Tuesday how officers “banged on doors” on Monday night ordering them to evacuate, and many spent a sleepless night at the sports centre.

Ponds Forge’s staff have been praised for accommodating the flat block’s residents.