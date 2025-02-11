Residents have been ordered to remain in their homes, roads have been blocked off and armed police have been deployed to part of Sheffield city centre over concerns for a man “with weapons.”

At around 7pm last night emergency services responded to concerns for a man in a property on Broad Street - just off Park Square roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police said the man “is alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.”

Broad Street and surrounding roads, including the Parkway from Derek Dooley Way to Park Square roundabout (in both directions) are closed.

Residents in the building where the man lives have been evacuated and those in other properties within the cordon have been ordered to remain indoors.

These include The Pinnacles student accomodation complex and hotel guests and workers.

In a statement issues this morning, ahead of rush hour, South Yorkshire Police said: “We, alongside other emergency services remain on scene at Broad Street in Sheffield.

“Just after 7pm last night (Monday, February 10) we responded to concerns for a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.

“Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work.

“The Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way will remain shut -please plan, and find an alternative route this morning.

“Trams are also affected in the area and those travelling are advised to check Travel South Yorkshire- https://orlo.uk/12YTE

“We will provide updates as soon as we can.”

More to follow.