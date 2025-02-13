Yaqub Younis: Man, 47, charged over Park Square police incident which brought Sheffield to a standstill
The Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout, was evacuated on Monday, February 10 and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.
South Yorkshire Police said they had been called just after 7pm on Monday over reports of a man inside the apartment block alleged to be in possession of weapons and ‘posing a risk’.
After a long stand-off, during which some residents had to spend two nights at Ponds Forge leisure centre, a man was arrested on Wednesday morning and residents were allowed to return to their flats that afternoon, following a thorough search of the building.
South Yorkshire Police today said a 47-year-old man had been charged in connection to the incident.
Yaqub Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged with affray, bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday, February 14.