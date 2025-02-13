A man has been charged over an alleged bomb hoax in Sheffield city centre which led to a lengthy police stand-off.

South Yorkshire Police said they had been called just after 7pm on Monday over reports of a man inside the apartment block alleged to be in possession of weapons and ‘posing a risk’.

Police on Park Square roundabout during an incident at The Gateway flats in Sheffield city centre on Monday. A man, aged 47, has now been charged with alleged offences including a bomb hoax | National World

After a long stand-off, during which some residents had to spend two nights at Ponds Forge leisure centre, a man was arrested on Wednesday morning and residents were allowed to return to their flats that afternoon, following a thorough search of the building.

South Yorkshire Police today said a 47-year-old man had been charged in connection to the incident.

Yaqub Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged with affray, bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday, February 14.