Yaqub Younis: Man, 47, charged over Park Square police incident which brought Sheffield to a standstill

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:27 BST
A man has been charged over an alleged bomb hoax in Sheffield city centre which led to a lengthy police stand-off.

The Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout, was evacuated on Monday, February 10 and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police said they had been called just after 7pm on Monday over reports of a man inside the apartment block alleged to be in possession of weapons and ‘posing a risk’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police on Park Square roundabout during an incident at The Gateway flats in Sheffield city centre on Monday. A man, aged 47, has now been charged with alleged offences including a bomb hoaxplaceholder image
Police on Park Square roundabout during an incident at The Gateway flats in Sheffield city centre on Monday. A man, aged 47, has now been charged with alleged offences including a bomb hoax | National World

After a long stand-off, during which some residents had to spend two nights at Ponds Forge leisure centre, a man was arrested on Wednesday morning and residents were allowed to return to their flats that afternoon, following a thorough search of the building.

South Yorkshire Police today said a 47-year-old man had been charged in connection to the incident.

Yaqub Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged with affray, bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday, February 14.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield ParkwayPoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice