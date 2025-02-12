Residents evacuated from their flats in Sheffield amid an armed police stand-off have spoken of their relief at finally being allowed to return home.

People were asked by police to leave The Gateway tower block on Broad Street, just off Park Square roundabout, during the evening on Monday, February 10.

It would be nearly 48 hours before they were finally allowed back in, with the cordon eventually being lifted and the apartment building reopening shortly before 4pm today, Wednesday, February 12.

Police outside The Gateway apartment block on Broad Street, Sheffield, just off Park Square roundabout, after it reopened on Wednesday, following a long stand-off with a man inside who allegedly had weapons. | National World

Police had been called to the building just after 7pm on Monday to reports of a man inside alleged to have weapons and be ‘posing a risk’.

Armed police attended and the block was evacuated, with a refuge area set up at the nearby Ponds Forge leisure centre.

47-year-old man arrested

A huge cordon was put in place, with Broad Street and the Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way, closed, causing massive disruption to drivers, buses and trams.

The long stand-off finally ended this morning, when police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.

Specialist officers then searched the building before it was decided that it was safe to let residents back inside.

The Star spoke to residents as they returned to their homes late this afternoon.

‘My main concern was for our dogs’

Izzy Barklam-Case, an applied social sciences student at the University of Sheffield, told how she had been out when the building was evacuated and first learned about events via social media.

“We heard more rumours and when I phoned the police they told us to go to Ponds Forge,” she said.

Izzy Barklam-Case's border collie Willow was rescued by police from The Gateway apartment block on Broad Street, Sheffield, during the long stand-off with a man inside who allegedly had wepaons. | National World

“My main concern was for our dogs. I’m so grateful that the police were able to rescue Willow, our border collie, from the flat last night.

“Our other two dogs are rescue dogs and they had to be left as they were too scared. They’re shaken up but they’re alright now.

‘We’re very grateful to the person who reported this’

“I know a few people whose cats were inside the flats, and police were giving them food and water, which was good.

“It’s just been really stressful. None of us were expecting anything like this to happen. We had no idea. We’re very grateful to the person who reported this to police.

“A lot of the public are complaining about the disruption but at the end of the day the police did the right thing.

“Yes it caused a lot of disruption but that’s better than potentially risking people’s lives if someone did have a bomb.”

Izzy told how she had stayed with a friend but said the staff at Ponds Forge, where some residents had to sleep, were ‘amazing’.

‘I heard banging on the door and opened it to find a police officer’

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I’d literally just come out of the shower when I heard banging on the door and opened it to find a police officer, who was so nice.

“All I had with me when I was evacuated were the clothes on my back and my phone. Luckily I have family in Sheffield who I was able to stay with and my work was very good and didn’t make me go in.

“Thankfully it seems like there’s been the best possible outcome.

“I didn’t really have time to be scared but I’ll probably digest what happened in a few days’ time.

‘I think the police have done a good job’

“All the police I encountered were very nice and did their best to make me feel safe. I think the response has been appropriate to get the least destructive outcome. I think the police have done a good job.”

At 5pm on Wednesday there were still three police officers standing guard outside the entrance to the apartment block, with two squad cars parked nearby, as residents gradually returned home.

Ian Vidamour told The Star the first he knew about what was happening was when he noticed lights through his living room window.

“We looked out and saw a police car and thought that’s a bit strange but then thought nothing more of it,” he said.

“About five or 10 minutes later we got a knock on the door from a police officer telling us to evacuate.”

Ian said he stayed with a friend on the Monday night but his landlord offered him a hotel on Tuesday and also gave him incidental cover which he used to buy ‘some of Primark’s finest clothes’.

“It was just the lack of information that was the weird thing,” he said.

“I was trying to communicate with my work saying I couldn’t come in because my laptop was in the flat but I couldn’t tell them when I’d be able to get back in.

“I understand completely why there were limited details because you can’t risk compromising people’s safety.”

‘The people at Ponds Forge were very, very good’

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We got home at around 7pm on the Monday and saw someone in the car park who was visibly upset, and they told us not to go in.

“We just waited down here until police arrived. At first it was like two officers but I think they quickly realised the gravity of the situation and the response increased and increased.

“We stayed at Ponds Forge, and the people there were very, very good. Everyone there made the best of a bad situation.

“Every police officer I’ve spoken to has been really nice. No one was hurt so I guess they’ve done a good job.”

After the cordon was lifted and residents were allowed back into the apartment block, South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank all those who have been affected, and our partners, for their cooperation, patience, and continued support while emergency services conduct their work. Your support is greatly appreciated.”