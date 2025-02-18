M1 and M18: Lane closed and traffic delays after crash affecting South Yorkshire stretch of motorway

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:25 BST
A lane is closed and traffic delays are building this afternoon, following a crash affecting a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway.

The collision took place on the M18 Southbound from Junction 1 A631 Bawtry Road in the Bramley area of Rotherham, to Junction 32 of the M1 at the M18 interchange.

Disruption caused by the crash was first reported just before 12.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday, February 18, 2025).

The collision took place on the M18 Southbound from Junction 1 A631 Bawtry Road in the Bramley area of Rotherham, to Junction 32 of the M1 at the M18 interchange | Google

Traffic delays have been reported on both the M1 and the M18.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

