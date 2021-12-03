Two Sheffield men have denied murdering a father-of-three who was stabbed to death following an alleged dispute over drugs.

A Doncaster Crown Court trial has heard this week how Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick, both aged 30, have been accused of murdering 32-year-old Daniel Irons, known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.