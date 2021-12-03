Live Blog: Latest Sheffield news as two men deny murdering dad-of-three in Sheffield
Updates from The Star team as two men deny murdering a dad-of-three who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Refresh this page for updates on today's top news, which also includes a pledge by striking bus drivers to work over Christmas and two men being jailed over the abduction of a four-year-old girl.
Live Blog: Latest Sheffield news as men deny murdering dad-of-three in Sheffield
Striking bus drivers pledge to work over Christmas period
Striking Sheffield Stagecoach bus drivers have pledged to work over Christmas – to make sure their action does not spoil festivities for families in the city.
Drivers have already said they will continue their strike from the end of next week, with more action running from Sunday, December 12 until Sunday, December 20.
But officials at the union Unite have now announced they will not be striking over Christmas.
Two men jailed over abduction of young girl in Sheffield
Two men have been locked up over the abduction of a four-year-old girl in Sheffield.
Mihai Alecsa, aged 36 and Vasile Togan, 51, both of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, were arrested after a young girl was reported missing from the Brunswick Road area at around 6.30pm on Sunday, March 28.
Men deny murdering dad-of-three stabbed to death in Sheffield
Two Sheffield men have denied murdering a father-of-three who was stabbed to death following an alleged dispute over drugs.
A Doncaster Crown Court trial has heard this week how Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick, both aged 30, have been accused of murdering 32-year-old Daniel Irons, known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.
