Women are more likely to become very unwell if they catch Covid-19, according to NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CGG), which said one in five of the most critically ill coronavirus patients are now unvaccinated expectant mothers.

The CCG also shared new data from the UK Health Security Agency in the hope it will ease any remaining anxieties about the safety of the vaccines.

In people giving birth between January and August, 24,759 of whom were vaccinated, it said, there was no difference in stillbirth rate between vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers.

Pregnant women in Sheffield are being urged to get their Covid vaccinations if they have not already had them. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Kirsty Burdett, a pharmacist from NHS Sheffield CCG, who is 22 weeks pregnant, said: “I’ve just had my Covid-19 booster vaccination to protect me and my baby from the virus. As a pharmacist I want to reassure you that the Covid-19 vaccinations are safe for you to have when pregnant. I wouldn’t have had both doses and the booster if I thought there was any risk to me or my baby.

“If you have any concerns about the vaccines, please speak to your midwife, GP or your local pharmacist who will be able to offer you advice and reassurance.”

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and The Royal College of Midwives have been clear that the Covid vaccines are the best possible way pregnant women can protect themselves from the virus.

Alun Windle, chief nurse and Covid vaccination lead at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “We know that Covid is dangerous for pregnant women. Data shows that of those pregnant women in hospital with Covid, 98 per cent are unvaccinated. This is a really sobering statistic.

“Around 84,000 pregnant women have had the jab in the UK, which is encouraging, but we know there are women out there that haven’t had the vaccine yet. We want to encourage them to come forward sooner, rather than later.”

It’s not too late to have your first dose if you’ve not had it yet. From next Monday, 6 December, the antenatal clinic at the Jessop Wing are offering pregnant women the chance to get their covid-19 and/or flu jab.

You don’t have to have an antenatal appointment. A pregnant woman can simply go along to the Antenatal Clinic in the Jessop Wing, Tree Root Walk S10 2SF, from 8.30am - 5.30pm Monday to Friday, to receive a first or second vaccination, or the booster if they are six months past their second vaccination date.

You can also book covid-19 vaccination appointments online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination or by calling 119.

Pregnant women aged 40 and over, who are health or social care workers, or are in an at-risk group, are now also eligible for booster vaccines six months after their second dose. These can also be booked online.