Police became suspicious of what was going on at the property on Barber Road, Crookesmoor, where Georgios Gkorari was cultivating the drugs, after receiving reports of a strong smell in the area.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how officers went to the house on Thursday September 16 this year following reports of a strong smell of the drug.

Georgios Gkorari, was found guilty of the production of cannabis has been sentenced to two years in prison.

They arrested Gkorari and managed to gain entry to the property - which was a disused shop.

Once inside they found around 74 cannabis plants and five large bags of the drug, each weighing approximately three kilogrammes, as well as 23 lamps, 21 transformers, 18 electrical plug sockets and five fans.

The street value of the drugs found was approximately £100,000.

The 22 year old, of no fixed address, was found guilty on November 1 of production of a class B drug. He was sentenced on Tuesday, November, 30.

PC Max Jackson, of the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (Walkley and Hillsborough), said: "This was a team effort in bringing Gkorari to justice and recovering a substantial cannabis growing set up. This was one of the toughest locations to breach and gain entry but we managed to get into the property.

"Members of the community have told of us of their concerns and passed on information allowing us to take action. I would particularly like to praise PCSO Jeanette Sparkes and PCSO Clare Stafford for their determined work in helping to bring this case to court and securing an important conviction.

"This is a fantastic result for the local community and Gkorari now has time inside to consider the consequences of his actions. This is the latest of several convictions the team has been involved in and more than £5 million worth of cannabis has been seized in just 18 months.”