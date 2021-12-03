The festive fundraiser is this year being headed by Robyn Smith, the charity’s In Patient Centre manager.

“I’m honoured to be part of a team that goes above and beyond, providing dignified and compassionate care for our patients and their families at such a poignant time, whether supporting in their own homes or on our In Patient Centre,” said Robyn.

“That’s why I’m asking if you could help our patients receive the expert nursing care they need this festive season - to give them and their families a special Christmas.

St Luke's Hospice In Patient Centre manager Robyn Smith is heading up this year's Christmas Appeal

“Last Christmas, we had the honour of caring for a lady called Sheila and her niece Anne later contacted us to tell us about how we managed to give her beloved auntie a special Christmas.

“Sheila’s story shows why the public’s support is so important - we want to be here to care for the people of Sheffield and continue to provide special experiences for our patients and their loved ones.

“Throughout the last year, we did what we could to keep partners, parents and children next to each other, at the most important and vulnerable time in their lives.

“We adapted to changing restrictions to enable family and friends to continue visiting safely, whilst ensuring local people still received the care they needed when they needed it most.”

It costs St Luke’s £10 million a year to provide that level of care every day to the hundreds of people who stay on the In Patient Centre and the thousands more the charity supports in their own homes - and around 75 per cent of that money is raised via public donations.

“A donation of £26 could contribute to an hour of care for one of our patients.” said Robyn.

“Your generosity will help keep a nurse like me by the side of someone who needs us, keeping them safe, helping to take away their pain and giving them the peace and dignity we’d all want for our loved ones.”