Great-grandmother-of-nine and former steelworker Edith celebrates 100th birthday at Sheffield home

Edith, who lives with her son Trevor in Wisewood has dementia and a heart condition and is now completely housebound.

But the St Luke’s Community team is providing the levels of support that means she could enjoy her special birthday in the comfort of her own home.

Edith grew up in Carbrook Street in Sheffield’s east end, worked in the city’s steel works as a young woman and married husband Ronald at the age of 26.

Edith with sons Trevor and Ron and Fiona of the St Luke’s Community team.

The couple went on to have seven children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Daughter Denise said: “The past year has been difficult as mum has had some serious health issues and has been in hospital.

“The fact that St Luke’s is here for her and for the family every month means so much to us all and really has meant that mum can continue to live with my brother in a place where she feels safe and cared for.”

Fiona Maguire, of the St Luke’s Community team, has been working with Edith and her family.

She said: “So often we find that people think that we are here just for people living with cancer but the reality is that we provide palliative care for many different end of life conditions.

“With an ageing population, dementia is something that is affecting increasing numbers of people and our expertise in palliative care really can make an enormous difference to the lives of people like Edith.