John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, has called for more support for local high streets and small firms on Small Business Saturday tomorrow (December 4).

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises make up 99 per cent of the business population in the UK with almost two-thirds of jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Healey visiting Rays of Wath butchers.

Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’.

Mr Healey said: “I’m strongly behind small business Saturday.

Small firms and their staff have gone above and beyond recently, helping people through the pandemic and trying to keep going themselves.

“So this year’s a special chance for us all to say a big ‘thank you’ to the local shops and small businesses.

“Many small businesses have battled through the pandemic and now face further pressures like rent debt, high business rates, supply chain hold-ups and soaring energy costs.