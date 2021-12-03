Christmas: South Yorkshire MP urges constituents to shop local on weekend and support 'Small Business Saturday'
A South Yorkshire MP has urged his constituents to support the local high street this Small Business Saturday.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, has called for more support for local high streets and small firms on Small Business Saturday tomorrow (December 4).
According to the Federation of Small Businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises make up 99 per cent of the business population in the UK with almost two-thirds of jobs.
Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’.
Mr Healey said: “I’m strongly behind small business Saturday.
Small firms and their staff have gone above and beyond recently, helping people through the pandemic and trying to keep going themselves.
“So this year’s a special chance for us all to say a big ‘thank you’ to the local shops and small businesses.
“Many small businesses have battled through the pandemic and now face further pressures like rent debt, high business rates, supply chain hold-ups and soaring energy costs.
“I’d urge people to ‘go local’ this weekend and the run-up to Christmas. This is the chance for us to show support for the small local businesses do so much to keep local high streets and towns going.”
