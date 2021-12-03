An inclusive service for all faiths and non-faiths will take place on December 15, at at Broom Methodist Church in Rotherham, at 7pm.

It has been organised by the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (SYB ICS), Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SoBS), Amparo, local councils and NHS, and South Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inclusive service for all faiths and non-faiths will take place on December 15, at at Broom Methodist Church in Rotherham, at 7pm.

Diane Lee, chair of the suicide prevention group at South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System, said: “Through this inclusive service we want to reflect and remember loved ones we have lost to suicide.

“I’m saddened to say that in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw we have a higher suicide rate than the England average. The impact of suicide is complex, and the effects are profound; not only on the family and friends of the person who has died but also on the wider community.

“We want to come together to support those who have been affected and ensure no one feels alone in their grief.

“There will be a poem reading and an opportunity to light a candle and lay a photo of loved ones, in remembrance.”

The service will also be live streamed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsIFb9OPoES4T_mxQPSfVfQ.

Booking is preferred so that in the event of a cancellation organisers are able to let attendees know and so that Covid restrictions can be best accommodated, however walk-ins are also permitted.

For more information and to sign up for the service, visit https://bit.ly/3x1Qr96