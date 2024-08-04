Sheffield protest: Far-right demonstrators arrested and injured as hundreds attend protest

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Aug 2024, 20:40 BST

A far-right protester was arrested and another was hurt in a scuffle at a demonstration attended by hundreds of people in Sheffield.

One man was led away after threatening the crowd with a stick and another was briefly attacked and suffered a cut head in angry scenes at Barker’s Pool.

A handful of anti-immigration protesters faced massive opposition from groups including Stand up to Racism, Sheffield TUC, and ordinary people.

Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield.Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield.
Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield. | National World

It came amid violent unrest across the country following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday and false claims which sparked violent disorder including in Manvers, Rotherham, where a hotel housing asylum seekers was set on fire.

Councillor Minesh Parkekh said people turned out in Sheffield to “defend what makes Sheffield a wonderful place to live, including diversity and strong multicultural values.”

A handful of police initially attended but their numbers were bolstered by cops in riot gear as police vans arrived with sirens wailing.

One eye witness to the attack on a man, who had been holding an England flag, said he was egged and kicked in a scuffle before people stepped in.

Lloyds Number One Bar on Division Street closed during the unrest.

