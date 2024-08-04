South Yorkshire Mayor ‘appalled’ by ‘brutal thuggery’ as protests take place outside Rotherham hotel
Eyewitnesses say anti-immigration demonstrators attacked police and smashed the windows of the Holiday Inn at Wath, with social media videos showing demonstrators storming into the hotel and a bin set alight.
At least one injured officer in riot gear was carried away as the atmosphere became hostile.
Protesters cheered as windows were smashed, with lengths of wood thrown and fire extinguishers sprayed at police officers.
Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s mayor, condemned the actions of some protesters, stating: “I am utterly appalled by the violence we’re seeing in Rotherham today.
“What we’re seeing is not protest, it is brutal thuggery directed at against some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
“The people carrying out these attacks do not represent the beautiful, brilliant plane and people I know.
“We will come after those carrying out this violence with the full force of the law.”