There have been ugly scenes at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham today.

Crowds gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers and began chanting, hurling missiles, smashing windows and starting fires.

Large numbers of police officers in riot gear and carrying protective shields were deployed.

The hotel where the disorder broke out is used to house asylum seekers.

Missiles were hurled at the hotel initially before police officers were targeted. Bottles and bricks were among the items thrown at officers.

A bin was set on fire as well as patches of grass around the hotel, filling the air with smoke.

It is understood there are still guests inside the hotel, who can be seen through the windows.

It is believed around 500 people may have been involved today’s protest.

Police dogs and horses were deployed to the scene, as were police helicopters to monitor scenes from above.

It is understood that the crowds have started to disperse and move away from the hotel but there is still a heavy police presence there.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement ahead of two planned anti-immigration demonstrations- and counter protests - today.

The force said officers would aim to prevent, where possible, crime and disorder. Where it does occur, “we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response,” the force said.

Events in Rotherham, and another protest in Sheffield city centre, follow the recent killing of three young girls in Southport and false claims which sparked violent disorder in the town and spread to cities including London, Hartlepool, Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds and Hull.

Ugly scenes in Manvers, Rotherham | David Walsh

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of heightened tensions nationally following the tragic incident in Southport earlier this week.

“We are engaging with our communities across all areas of the force, and are continuing to monitor any local concerns.”

In response to today’s disorder, South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "I am utterly appalled by the violence we’re seeing in Rotherham today.

"What we’re seeing is not protest, it is brutal thuggery directed against some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The people carrying out these attacks do not represent the beautiful, brilliant place and people I know. We will come after those carrying out this violence with the full force of the law."

More to follow.