Rotherham riot: Fires started and hotel damaged in ugly scenes at anti-immigration protest

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Aug 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 16:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There have been ugly scenes at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham today.

Crowds gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers and began chanting, hurling missiles, smashing windows and starting fires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There have been ugly scenes at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham toodayThere have been ugly scenes at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham tooday
There have been ugly scenes at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham tooday | Davis Walsh

Large numbers of police officers in riot gear and carrying protective shields were deployed.

The hotel where the disorder broke out is used to house asylum seekers.

Missiles were hurled at the hotel initially before police officers were targeted. Bottles and bricks were among the items thrown at officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A bin was set on fire as well as patches of grass around the hotel, filling the air with smoke.

It is understood there are still guests inside the hotel, who can be seen through the windows.

It is believed around 500 people may have been involved today’s protest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police dogs and horses were deployed to the scene, as were police helicopters to monitor scenes from above.

It is understood that the crowds have started to disperse and move away from the hotel but there is still a heavy police presence there.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement ahead of two planned anti-immigration demonstrations- and counter protests - today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said officers would aim to prevent, where possible, crime and disorder. Where it does occur, “we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response,” the force said.

Events in Rotherham, and another protest in Sheffield city centre, follow the recent killing of three young girls in Southport and false claims which sparked violent disorder in the town and spread to cities including London, Hartlepool, Manchester,  Sunderland, Leeds and Hull.

Ugly scenes in Manvers, RotherhamUgly scenes in Manvers, Rotherham
Ugly scenes in Manvers, Rotherham | David Walsh

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of heightened tensions nationally following the tragic incident in Southport earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up for our free daily newsletter on everything in God’s Own Country

“We are engaging with our communities across all areas of the force, and are continuing to monitor any local concerns.”

Read More

In response to today’s disorder, South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "I am utterly appalled by the violence we’re seeing in Rotherham today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 "What we’re seeing is not protest, it is brutal thuggery directed against some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

 "The people carrying out these attacks do not represent the beautiful, brilliant place and people I know. We will come after those carrying out this violence with the full force of the law."

More to follow.

Related topics:RotherhamPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice