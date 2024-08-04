Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" taking part in "far-right thuggery" after a fifth day of violence in England as the Government announced emergency security for mosques amid the threat of further disorder.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister condemned an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ugly scenes developed at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham today | David Walsh

Speaking from Downing Street, Sir Keir suggested that rioters taking to the streets, and those "whipping up this action online and then running away themselves," would face consequences.

Meanwhile, the Home Office announced mosques would be offered greater protection under a new "rapid response process" designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

"People in this country have a right to be safe, and yet we've seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques," the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I won't shy away from calling it what it is: far-right thuggery."

Disorder broke out at an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham | David Walsh

Sir Keir indicated the response to the violence could mirror elements of how the 2011 riots were handled, at which time he was director of public prosecutions.

"We do have standing arrangements for law enforcement which means that we can get arrests, charge remanded in custody and convictions done very quickly," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I myself was part of that in 2011 when I was director of public prosecutions, and I'm determined we will do whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice as quickly as possible."

Ministers have suggested that courts could sit 24 hours to fast-track prosecutions while police forces have measures in place to draft in extra officers to tackle potential unrest.

It comes as anti-immigration rioters attacked police and smashed the windows of a hotel in Rotherham on the fifth day of unrest in England .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masked men launched lengths of wood and sprayed fire extinguishers at police officers outside a Holiday Inn Express and some stormed into the hotel, with reports of a fire inside.

A police helicopter circled overhead, and at least one injured officer in riot gear was carried away as the atmosphere turned febrile.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the deliberate torching of a hotel where people were known to be inside was "utterly appalling" and South Yorkshire Police have Government backing to take "the strongest action".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Home Office , on Sunday, offered mosques greater protections as part of a new process, under which it said "rapid security" deployment can be requested in order to allow a return to worship as fast as possible.

Ms Cooper said: " Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.

"In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the Government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

"As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for."