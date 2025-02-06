A trial date has been set for a 15-year-old boy accused of the murder of a fellow teenager in an incident at a Sheffield school earlier this week.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and sweatshirt, the boy was brought in front of South Yorkshire’s most senior judge, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC during a brief hearing, which concluded a few moments ago.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name.

Pictured is the van taking the boy away from Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday | PA

He is accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who died on Monday (February 3), following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield in which Harvey was allegedly stabbed.

In addition to the offence of murder, the teen is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

No plea was entered during the Sheffield Crown Court hearing, but a trial date was fixed for July 2025.

Judge Richardson remanded the boy into youth custody until his next court hearing in April 2025.

Following the decision to charge the boy, Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

All Saints Catholic High School remained closed yesterday and on Tuesday in the wake of the tragedy.

It re-opened this morning.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident that could help the police’s investigative team, is asked to please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

If you do not wish to give your personal details then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can also a complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.