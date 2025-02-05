The Sheffield teenager fatally injured after an alleged stabbing had been avoiding school and, heartbreakingly, the ‘day he decided to go on his own’ was the day he died.

The cruel twist of fate has been revealed by a relative of Harvey Willgoose, who was just 15-years-old when he died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday (February 3, 2025).

Harvey Willgoose | PA/Submit

Posting a picture of Harvey on Facebook, Maria Turner said: “This is our Harvey who we loved so much.

“For months we have been trying to get him to go to school and the day he decided to go on his own he didn't come home.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

The emergency services were called out to the school on Granville Road, Sheffield, after receiving a 999 call at around 12.17pm on Monday.

Despite the best efforts of medics called to the scene, Harvey could not be saved and died a short time later.

Another 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has today (Wednesday, February 5, 2025) been charged with Harvey’s murder.

The boy appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He has been remanded into youth custody, ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.

Harvey’s family released a moving statement last night, in which they spoke of their devastation over the loss of their ‘beautiful boy’.

The statement reads: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, Harvey Goose.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident that could help the police’s investigative team, is asked to please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

If you do not wish to give your personal details then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can also a complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.