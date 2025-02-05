A lockdown at a Sheffield school days before a pupil’s tragic death ‘did not directly involve’ Harvey Willgoose or the boy accused of his murder.

Harvey, aged 15, died following an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3.

Another boy, also aged 15, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Tributes to Harvey Willgoose, who tragically died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, have been left outside the school | Dean Atkins/Submitted

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today, Wednesday, February 5.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow, Thursday, February 6.

Sheffield Youth Court heard how Harvey had allegedly been fatally stabbed following an altercation at the school.

All Saints had gone into lockdown just five days earlier, on Wednesday, January 29, following what the school described as ‘threats of violence between a small number of pupils’.

Prosecutor Rob Coyne told the court today that this earlier lockdown ‘did not directly involve’ the defendant or Harvey.

Harvey’s family paid tribute yesterday, Tuesday, February 4, after visiting the school, where flowers, balloons and cards have been placed in memory of the popular student.

They said in a statement: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”

Harvey was a big Sheffield United fan and the club has offered its ‘deepest condolences’ to his family and friends.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Sheffield United added: “We share the shock and distress of the community following this tragic incident and appreciate that discussions are underway with regards to tributes to remember Harvey.”

A mass for Harvey is due to take place at St Joseph’s Church in Handsworth this Saturday, February 8, at 10am.