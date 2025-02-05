Harvey Willgoose: Boy, 15, appears in court charged with murder of Sheffield schoolboy
Sheffield Youth Court was packed with the national press today (February 5) for the first appearance of the teenager accused of stabbing Harvey to death at school on Monday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before district judge Mr Tim Spruce and spoke only to confirm his name. He appeared in the dock in a grey sweatshirt.
He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (February 6).
The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road.
Harvey, aged 15, from Beighton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident, but police later announced that he had died.
Medics and staff battled to save him. However, a press conference held by South Yorkshire Police that afternoon confirmed he had sadly died.
The Crown Prosecution Service announced in a statement today (February 5) the 15-year-old defendant had been charged with murder, as well as with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.
Additionaly, Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
All Saints School was closed Tuesday and will remain shut today (February 5) while police continue their enquiries into Harvey’s death. It is expected to reopen on Thursday.
Tributes have poured in for Sheffield United fan Harvey and almost £10,000 has been raised for his family.
Flowers have also been left in locations across Sheffield, including outside All Saints School, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, and in the village of Beighton.
Officials at Sheffield United have begun discussions over how they can remember Harvey, and a minute’s applause is expected at the home game this Saturday.