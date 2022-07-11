June 16, 2022: Kevin Hodkinson

Kevin Hodkinson, aged 50, died following an incident at a fishing pond, off Herries Road, Shirecliffe.

At 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 emergency services were called to reports of concern for a man at the pond.

The father of three, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder and remanded into police custody.

June 5, 2022: Saira Ali

Last month, 47-year-old mum-of-three Saira Ali was found seriously injured at a house in Cromford Street Highfield, Sheffield.

She was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Her husband, Vahid Kabiri, 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder but recently died in prison while awaiting trial.

He is believed to have killed himself, although an inquest has not yet been held.

May 12, 2022: Carlo Giannini

Three weeks earlier, Italian chef Carlo Giannini, 34, of Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, was found fatally stabbed in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

Carlo, originally from Italy but who worked in Broomhill, Sheffield, was captured on CCTV entering the park at 11.06pm on Wednesday, May 11.

His body was found at 5am the following day.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed after police questioning.

April 7, 2022: Richard Dentith

That murder investigation was launched five weeks after 31-year-old Richard Dentith, also known as ‘Ricky’, was stabbed to death in Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield on Thursday, April 7.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Ricky was described as a 'caring and loving father’ after his death.

March 29: Lamar Leroy Griffiths:

One week earlier, on Tuesday, March 29, 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was gunned down at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

He was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car at around 6.45pm, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

Lamar was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

The young man has been described by his family as a “beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many”.

March 16, 2022: Danielle Ejogbamu

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16 after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the mum-of-three.

The incident triggered a murder probe and a 31-year-old man arrested over Danielle’s death was quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police said it could ‘be a few months’ before the results of those tests are known.

The man arrested over Danielle’s death has to report back to the police on April 11.

December 26, 2021: Macaulay Byrne

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton at around 10pm on December 26, 2021 following a confrontation.

The dad-of-five was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Bovic Mupolo of Fluery Rise, Gleadless was charged with Mr Byrne’s murder earlier this month.

South Yorkshire Police said this brings the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The first three came after officers raided premises in Gleadless, Sheffield, on February 14.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released on bail and are under investigation pending further enquiries.

The fourth was of 26-year-old Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, who was arrested and then charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder. Morris remains remanded in custody.

September 17 - 19, 2021: Lacey Bennett; John Paul Bennett: Terri Harris and Connie Gent

Four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19, 2021.

Damien Bendall, aged 31, is charged with the rape and murder of 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as being accused of killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

The murder charges allege that Bendall killed all four people sometime between September 17 and September 19 last year.

The 31-year-old is due to stand trial on May 3.

September 17, 2021: Mohamed Issa Koroma

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street in Sheffield city centre.

Officers attended the scene and found Mohamed Issa Koroma, a food bank volunteer who witnesses say was out shopping, seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma was pronounced dead at around 5.15pm.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with Mr Koroma’s murder.

No plea has been entered, but a trial date of September 22 this year has now been set at Sheffield Crown Court.

July 29, 2021: Anthony Sumner

Anthony Sumner, aged 42, died after being attacked on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield.

A man and a boy were charged with the murder of Mr Sumner, who was a father to three children.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty after a trial.

May 20, 2021: Armend Xhika

Armend Xhika was stabbed when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The 22-year-old Albanian national was injured when fights broke out on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he passed away, triggering a murder probe.

April 16 – 17, 2021: Danny Irons

Father-of-three Danny Irons was fatally stabbed during a confrontation around midnight between April 16 and April 17, 2021.

Danny collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, Manor, following a confrontation at a nearby park.

Ross Turton, 30, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, was found guilty of murder after a trial.

During a hearing on January 10 this year, Judge Roger Thomas sentenced Turton to life imprisonment and told him he must serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release.

April 10, 2021: Khuram Javed

At nearly 9.30pm, on April 10 last year, married father-of-two Khuram Javed was shot dead on a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Countess Road and Clough Road not far from the Sheffield United ground on Bramall Lane.

A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard on March 9 how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and 20-year-old Tinashe Kampira, whose address cannot be reported, were found guilty of murdering the 31-year-old solicitor after he was shot three times and stabbed.

The two men were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two other men, Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 22, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, were also found guilty of assisting an offender after the 19-year-old had been taken to a safe house.

The men found guilty of offences relating to Mr Javed’s murder are all awaiting sentence.

March 29 – 30, 2021: Ricky Collins

Ricky Collins was killed in March last year when Bradley Ward, of Frecheville, Sheffield, pulled up in a car alongside the Sheffield dad’s van in Killamarsh, got out and stabbed him.

The 31-year-old suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm before he staggered down the road and collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight on March 30, 2021.

On December 15, 2021, Ward was found guilty of murdering Ricky following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 24-year-old was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years, in January this year.

