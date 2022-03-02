Coley Byrne murder: 21-year-old Sheffield man charged, due to appear in court Thursday morning

Macaulay Byrne also known as Coley, suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton at around 10pm on 26 December 2021 following a confrontation.

The dad-of-five was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

Bovic Mupolo of Fluery Rise, Gleadless was arrested yesterday, and has today (March 2) been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

South Yorkshire Police said this brings the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The first three came after officers raided premises in Gleadless, Sheffield, on February 14.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released on bail and are under investigation pending further enquiries.

The fourth was of 26-year-old Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, who was arrested and then charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder. Morris remains remanded in custody.

‘Significant milestone’

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “The investigation team have been working tirelessly to ensure that all parties involved in the death of Macaulay are identified and dealt with accordingly, and this most recent arrest and charge of a man for the murder of Macaulay is seen as a significant milestone in this particular case.”

Coley’s funeral was held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Woodseats last month, where hundreds turned out to bid farewell to Coley with friends arriving in cars including Lamborghinis.

The funeral party led a lengthy procession of vehicles, following a traditional black hearse. Flowers spelt the name ‘Coley’, and the word ‘son’ in the back of the vehicle.

In an exclusive interview with The Star, Coley’s heartbroken mum, Michelle, vowed to fight for justice for her beloved son.