The young man, who has been named locally as ‘Lamar,’ died after he was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave on the evening of Tuesday, March 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, the senior investigating officer, said Lamar was sat in a blue BMW, parked up at the car wash, when shots were fired.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at around 6.45pm and Lamar was taken to hospital but could not be saved, prompting a murder investigation.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings (top left); Burngreave MP, Gill Furniss (bottom left) and Burngreave councillor, Mark Jones, have all responded to news of Lamar's tragic death

Burngreave’s councillors and MP have responded to news of Lamar’s tragic death.

Speaking on behalf of Burngreave’s three Labour councillors, Coun Mark Jones said: “It is with great regret that we see yet another life lost in Burngreave. There is far too much violent crime across society, it’s not just Burngreave.

“Quite often, it’s not even Burngreave residents that are the cause of this violent crime. Unfortunately, this violent crime plays out its tragic ends and its tragic stories on the streets too frequently on the streets of Burngreave.”

Coun Jones said he did not want to say too much more until further details about the circumstances of the murder are released, but added: “However, we will continue to work with the police to tackle drug dealing and serious criminality, and we need convicts and criminal types to understand it’s not acceptable for them to turn up and damage my community.

Councillor Mark Jones said those responsible for violent crime in Burngreave 'quite often' are not residents

“They need to stay away. We will work with the police to do everything we can to make sure that they come to justice at some stage.”

Burngreave’s MP, Gill Furniss, added: “I am shocked by the events that took place in Burngreave on Tuesday night. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the man who died. I am confident in the ability of the police to investigate the matter fully and protect the public and I will of course be keeping in contact with them.”

South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings, described Lamar’s murder as a ‘very serious matter’.

Gill Furniss MP passed on her 'deepest condolences' to Lamar's family

He added: “Homicide is the most violent of violent crimes. There is the primary victim but also secondary victims, including the victim’s family and friends and the community. We are all affected and feel less safe.”

When asked what South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was doing to tackle the use of firearms in Sheffield, he said the force responded to gun crime in 2020 by creating an ‘armed crime team’.

“The team looks at all shootings and firearm discharges, any links, underlying causes and coordinates intelligence centrally. They have had considerable success, disrupting gangs and targeting suspects. The team is due to expand this year, providing additional support to officers,” he said.

“Operation Duxford took place in Sheffield on Wednesday, providing reassurance to members of the public by bringing together neighbourhood policing teams alongside specialist units including mounted officers, dog handling division and the roads policing group.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said South Yorkshire Police have responded to gun crime in Sheffield by setting up an 'armed crime team'

“The situation in Burngreave is an ongoing investigation and I would urge anyone with information to contact SYP,” added Mr Billings.