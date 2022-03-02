Sheffield crime: Trial date set for man accused of murdering foodbank volunteer Mohamed Issa Koroma
A trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of a 24-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre.
Mohamed Issa Koroma, known as Chris, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Sheffield’s High Street.
James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with Mr Koroma’s murder.
No plea has been entered, but a new trial date of September 22 this year has now been set at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17 last year.
Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer born in Sierra Leone, died at around 5.15pm the same day.
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. His body was identified by his pastor.