Sheffield crime: Trial date set for man accused of murdering foodbank volunteer Mohamed Issa Koroma

A trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of a 24-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 7:02 am

Mohamed Issa Koroma, known as Chris, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Sheffield’s High Street.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with Mr Koroma’s murder.

No plea has been entered, but a new trial date of September 22 this year has now been set at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mohamed Issa Koroma was fatally stabbed on Sheffield's High Street on September 17 last year

Read More

Read More
Watch: Husband issues fundraising plea to help wife Kate Green walk again after ...

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17 last year.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer born in Sierra Leone, died at around 5.15pm the same day.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. His body was identified by his pastor.