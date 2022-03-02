Mohamed Issa Koroma, known as Chris, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Sheffield’s High Street.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with Mr Koroma’s murder.

No plea has been entered, but a new trial date of September 22 this year has now been set at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17 last year.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer born in Sierra Leone, died at around 5.15pm the same day.