A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard on March 9 how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and 20-year-old Tinashe Kampira, whose address cannot be reported, were found guilty of murdering the 31-year-old solicitor after he was shot three times and stabbed on a footpath near Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, last year.

The two men were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two other men, Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 22, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, were also found guilty of assisting an offender after the 19-year-old had been taken to a safe house.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died aged 31 after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

The judge Mrs Justice Lambert had adjourned the case until Thursday, March 17, for the sentencing of the 19-year-old and Kampira but this hearing is now due to be heard on a date to be fixed – possibly in May – to allow for the consideration of probation service pre-sentence reports.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed are still to be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.

Prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC previously told the jury that Khuram Javed was shot dead by a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Sheffield United’s football ground on Bramall Lane and near Clough Road, at around 9.30pm, on April 10.

Mr Javed’s friend Kais Raja said he had alerted Mr Javed and three other friends because he was concerned the defendants and another man had been acting suspiciously around his VW Golf car and the court heard they followed these men on foot before gunshots were heard.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Hassall claimed the 19-year-old produced a gun and fired eight shots and three of which struck Mr Javed with one penetrating his heart and lungs and a post mortem examination revealed Mr Javed had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound to his liver.

A friend of Khuram Javed’s, Nabeel Abdul, was also shot but he suffered a minor injury to his foot, according to Mr Hassall.

Mr Hassall said that on the following day Saydul Mohammed and Sohidul Mohamed transported the 19-year-old away from Sheffield to a safe house.

Tinashe Kampira had claimed he and his friends had only been “chilling out” when they were pursued and claimed he was attacked by Mr Javed moments before the lawyer was shot dead.

Pictured are Tinashe Kampira (left) and brothers Sohidul Mohamed, (top right) and Saydul Mohamed (bottom right).

He denied he had been armed with a knife and he claimed he saw a knife on the ground and picked it up and as Mr Javed tried to grab him he swung his hands about until he heard gunshots. The 19-year-old defendant declined to give evidence.

Mrs Justice Lambert previously directed the jury to acquit a co-accused, Atif Mohammed, aged 20, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after she had declared him unfit to be tried due to learning difficulties.