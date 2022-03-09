Bendall, aged 31, is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11. All three attended Outwood Academy in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John, at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.

Damien Bendall appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning

He appeared in the dock this morning at Derby Crown Court – speaking only to confirm his identity.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Bendall’s defence team his trial – due to commence on March 21 – would have to be put back due to delays in securing psychiatric reports.

She said: “The trial is imminent and we appear to have made very little progress – what I was looking to establish today is a timetable.

Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett.

“It seems obvious now that the trial date is not going to be made.

“I am going to vacate the trial date of March 21.”

The judge set a new trial date of May 3 – with the trial being expected to conclude by May 27.

Artists impression of Damien Bendall

After discovering four bodies, police later arrested Bendall.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.