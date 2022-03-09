Damien Bendall: trial vacated for man accused of killing Sheffield schoolchildren
The trial of Damien Bendall – the man accused of murdering a woman and three Sheffield schoolchildren at a house in Killamarsh – has been vacated.
Bendall, aged 31, is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11. All three attended Outwood Academy in Stradbroke, Sheffield.
He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John, at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.
He appeared in the dock this morning at Derby Crown Court – speaking only to confirm his identity.
Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Bendall’s defence team his trial – due to commence on March 21 – would have to be put back due to delays in securing psychiatric reports.
She said: “The trial is imminent and we appear to have made very little progress – what I was looking to establish today is a timetable.
“It seems obvious now that the trial date is not going to be made.
“I am going to vacate the trial date of March 21.”
The judge set a new trial date of May 3 – with the trial being expected to conclude by May 27.
Derbyshire Police previously said officers were called to house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, at 7.36am on September 20 after reports of concerns for a man's welfare.
After discovering four bodies, police later arrested Bendall.
The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.