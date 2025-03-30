A61 fatal crash: Man charged with failing to stop at scene of crash in which six people died near Barnsley
Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, and their young daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, nine and four, from Athersley, Barnsley, died at the scene of the collision on July 21, 2024.
The third daughter, aged 11, who decided not to go with them on the family outing, was left an orphan by the tragedy.
Married couple Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, who were on a motorbike at the time of the crash, were also pronounced dead at the scene on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsely.
Now, the BBC reports that Christopher Cockell, 49, of Gresford Close, Barnsley, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
It involved two vehicles - a Ford Focus car and a BMW S100 XR motorcycle.
His case was heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on March 28 and adjourned until 24 June.
A GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the tragedy to raise money for Shane and Shannen’s surviving daughter raised more than £400,000.
The two motorcyclists killed in the collision, Mr Barton, 56, and Mrs Barton, 48, were also from the Barnsley area.