A Netflix star has shared a moving video call with the young South Yorkshire girl who was orphaned by a tragic car crash last week.

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the stars of the 11-year-old girl’s favourite television show, Stranger Things, made a personal video call to the youngster and her best friend, it has been confirmed by a family friend.

It followed an appeal from loved ones last week, as her family tries to support her and help her over the devastating loss of her mum and dad, Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller, from Athersley, Barnsley, and her sisters, nine-year-old Rubie Morgan-Roller and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.

Millie Bobby Brown has held a moving video call with the bereaved youngster who lost her parents and sisters in a crash Photo: Ian West/PA Wire | PA

All four died when their car collided with a motorbike on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield. The Star is not naming the girl to protect her identity.

Family friend Paul Hepple said today: “(The bereaved youngster) is doing well, and we have some exciting news to share: Yesterday, (the bereaved girl) and her best friend had a video call with Millie Bobby Brown!

“Millie was absolutely amazing and super supportive. While the girls were a bit shy during the call, they went absolutely crazy with excitement afterward and couldn’t stop talking about Millie and the wonderful experience.

“This has truly put a huge smile on (the bereaved girl)’s face and has been a bright spot during this challenging time. “We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this special moment happen. Your efforts in connecting us with Millie have brought immense joy to (the bereaved girl).” He added that an appeal to raise money to help the bereaved girl has now reached nearly £400,000 in donations.

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, were killed along with their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, when the Ford Focus they were travelling in collided with a motorbike on the A61. | West Yorkshire Police

He added “Your incredible generosity and support continue to amaze us, and we are profoundly grateful for each and every contribution.

“Regarding the donations, please rest assured that none of the funds have been used yet. We, along with (the bereaved girl)’s aunt, will soon be meeting with a financial advisor to ensure the money is managed properly.

“We are committed to handling the donations responsibly, with all funds going directly towards (the bereaved girl)’s well-being and future.

“We appreciate all the advice and concerns shared about setting up a trust fund, and we want to reassure everyone that the funds will be safeguarded for (the bereaved girl)’s needs.”

Christopher and Janine Barton, also from Barnsley, who were both travelling on the motorcycle involved in the collision, also died in the incident on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested and bailed a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online to their live chat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.