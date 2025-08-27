With the stages set for the Rock N Roll Circus to return to Sheffield today, here is everything you need to know about the popular festival - including information on remaining ticket availability.

For the past few years, Don Valley Bowl in Attercliffe has been home to the annual festival, which seeks to blend circus entertainment with world-class music and local talent.

It returns today (Wednesday, August 27, 2025) for a five-day extravaganza with more bands and more stages than ever before, with hopes it will be the best Rock N Roll Circus yet.

Amongst the acts set to take to the stage are rock royalty, Queens of the Stone Age; Sheffield indie favourites Reverend and The Makers, whose set will mark their 20th anniversary; Peter Doherty & Carl Barat of The Libertines; Everly Pregnant Brothers; Spice Girl Melanie C,and Brit Pop heroes James, alongside Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace.

With the first act set to play in just a few hours’ time here is everything you need to know about the Rock N Roll Circus 2025.

Are there any tickets left?

For those of you who are a bit late to the party when it comes to securing tickets, there are tickets left for some - but not all - of the days.

Today is unfortunately sold out. The good news is that - at the time of writing - there are still tickets for the other days of the festival.

Thursday, August 28: to book click here.

Friday, August 29: to book click here.

Saturday, August 30: to book click here.

Sunday, August 31: to book click here.

What time does this year’s Rock N Roll Circus start and end?

Curfew for all five nights is 11pm. Those with VIP passes will have access to the VIP area until midnight.

Start times:

Wednesday, August 27 | 4pm - Queens Of The Stone Age, night one

Thursday, August 28 | 4pm - Queens Of The Stone Age, night two

Friday, August 29 | 3:30pm - Bryan Adams

Saturday, August 30 | Midday - Reverend & The Makers

Sunday, August 31 | Midday - James

What are the set times?

Wednesday, August 27:

Doors 4pm

BBC Introducing stage:

5.30pm - 6pm: Let Man Loose

Let Man Loose 6.45pm - 7.15pm: Freak Slug

Freak Slug 8.20pm - 8.50pm: So Good

Electric Carousel stage:

5.30pm - 6pm: Fuzz Lightyear

Fuzz Lightyear 6.45pm - 7.15pm: The Bug Club

The Bug Club 8.20pm - 8.50pm: Fat Dog

Big Top stage:

4.45pm - 4.55pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 5pm - 5.30pm: Big Freedia

Big Freedia 5.45pm - 5.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 6pm - 6.45pm: Jehnny Beth

Jehnny Beth 7pm - 7.10pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 7.15pm - 8.15pm: Viagra Boys

Viagra Boys 8.45pm - 8.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 9pm - 11pm: Queens of the Stone Age

Thursday, August 28:

Doors 4pm

BBC Introducing stage:

5.30pm - 6pm: Let Man Loose

Let Man Loose 6.45pm - 7.15pm: So Good

So Good 8.20pm - 8.50pm: Demob Happy

Electric Carousel stage:

5.30pm - 6pm: Circa Waves

Circa Waves 6.45pm - 7.15pm: Jehnny Beth

Jehnny Beth 8.20pm - 8.50pm: Shame

Big Top stage:

4.45pm - 4.55pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 5pm - 5.30pm: Big Freedia

Big Freedia 5.45pm - 5.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 6pm - 6.45pm: The Murder Capital

The Murder Capital 7pm - 7.10pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 7.15pm - 8.15pm: Viagra Boys

Viagra Boys 8.45pm - 8.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 9pm - 11pm: Queens of the Stone Age

Friday, August 29:

Doors 3.30pm

BBC Introducing stage:

4.15pm - 4.45pm: Alice Ede

Alice Ede 5.15pm - 5.45pm: Long Island

Long Island 6.15pm - 6.45pm: Sundress

Sundress 7.15pm - 7.45pm: The Crooks

The Crooks 8.30pm - 9pm: Femur

Electric Carousel stage:

4.15pm - 4.45pm: Casino

Casino 5.15pm - 5.45pm: Deco

Deco 6.15pm - 6.45pm: Charlie Floyd

Charlie Floyd 7.15pm - 7.45pm: Bethany Grace

Bethany Grace 8.30pm - 9pm: Ashley Singh

Big Top stage:

4.15pm - 5.15pm: Nell Mescal

Nell Mescal 5.30pm - 5.40pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 5.45pm - 6.15pm: Cassyette

Cassyette 6.30pm - 6.40pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 6.45pm - 7.15pm: Newton Faulkner

Newton Faulkner 7.30pm - 7.40pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 7.45pm - 8.30pm: Melanie C

Melanie C 8.45pm - 8.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 9pm - 10.30pm: Bryan Adams

Saturday, August 31:

Doors midday

BBC Introducing stage:

12.45pm - 1.15pm: Maybe Gold

Maybe Gold 1.45pm - 2.15pm: Sunburst

Sunburst 2.45pm - 3.15pm: Keith’s Brother

Keith’s Brother 4pm - 4.30pm: Steve Edwards

Steve Edwards 5.30pm - 6pm: Rose Alice

Rose Alice 7pm - 7.30pm: The Denabys

The Denabys 8.45pm - 9.15pm: Matilda Shakes

Electric Carousel stage:

12.45pm - 1.15pm: The Heavy Souls

The Heavy Souls 1.45pm - 2.15pm: Cruz

Cruz 2.45pm - 3.15pm: The Outcharms

The Outcharms 4pm - 4.30pm: Harriet Rose

Harriet Rose 5.30pm - 6pm: The Ramona Flowers

The Ramona Flowers 7pm - 7.30pm: Everly Pregnant Brothers

Everly Pregnant Brothers 8.45pm - 9.15pm: Precious Papala

Big Top stage:

12.30pm - 3pm: Day Fever

Day Fever 3.15pm - 4pm: The Rosadocs

The Rosadocs 4.15pm - 4.25pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 4.30pm - 5.30pm: Lottery Winners

Lottery Winners 5.45pm - 5.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 6pm - 7pm: Pete Doherty & Carl Barat

Pete Doherty & Carl Barat 7.15pm - 7.25pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 7.30pm - 8.45pm: Groove Armada

Groove Armada 9pm - 9.10pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 9.15pm - 10.45pm: Reverend & The Makers

Sunday, August 31:

Doors midday

BBC Introducing stage:

12.30pm - 1pm: Work In TV

Work In TV 1.30pm - 2pm: Sam Scherdel

Sam Scherdel 2.30pm - 3pm: Weave

Weave 3.45pm - 4.15pm: The North

The North 5.15pm - 5.45pm: Matt Felix

Matt Felix 6.45pm - 7.15pm: Frankie Beetlestone

Frankie Beetlestone 8.30pm - 9pm: Chanel Yates

Electric Carousel stage:

12.30pm - 1pm: Casino

Casino 1.30pm - 2pm: Lady of Mars

Lady of Mars 2.30pm - 3pm: Girlband!

Girlband! 3.45pm - 4.15pm: The Kairos

The Kairos 5.15pm - 5.45pm: Arkayla

Arkayla 6.45pm - 7.15pm: Somebody’s Child

Somebody’s Child 8.30pm - 9pm: Freddie Halkon

Big Top stage:

1pm - 1.30pm: Sonni Mills

Sonni Mills 2pm - 2.30pm: Sleeper

Sleeper 3pm - 3.45pm: The Lilacs

The Lilacs 4pm - 4.10pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 4.15pm - 5.15pm: Jamie Webster

Jamie Webster 5.30pm - 5.40pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 5.45pm - 6.45pm: Embrace

Embrace 7pm - 7.10pm: High wire (circus performance)

High wire (circus performance) 7.15pm - 8.15pm: Ocean Colour Scene

Ocean Colour Scene 8.45pm - 8.55pm: Aerial show (circus performance)

Aerial show (circus performance) 9pm - 10.45pm: James

What is Day Fever (in the Big Top stage on Saturday)?

Sporting icons Steve Davis and Jimmy White will go head-to-head in a one-of-a-kind DJ battle at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, August 30, bringing a new twist to the Rock N Roll Circus atmosphere.

They join a packed line-up that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Sheffield indie favourites Reverend and The Makers, alongside previously announced acts Groove Armada (DJ set), Peter Doherty & Carl Barat of The Libertines, Everly Pregnant Brothers and The Rosadocs.

Now confirmed to join the celebration are Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle, who will also take a spin on the decks, Pulp drummer Nick Banks, celebrated Sheffield artist Pete McKee, and comedian Lucy Beaumont.

“This isn’t just a line-up. It’s a mad, brilliant, beautiful gathering of people we love and admire,” said Reverend and The Makers frontman and Day Fever co-founder Jon McClure.

“You’ve got two of snooker’s most legendary players battling it out on the decks, a footballing hero dropping tunes, Lucy on the mic and some of the finest characters in the country all under one roof.

“That’s what Rock N Roll Circus is all about.”

Day Fever was created by McClure, actor Vicky McClure and filmmaker Jonny Owen.

It started as a one-off party at Sheffield City Hall and has since exploded into a nationwide phenomenon.

Known for its daytime energy, it has redefined clubbing culture for thousands across the UK.

Will there be food available?

Yes, there are plenty of different food options available at the venue. The food options cater to all dietary requirements.

What time is last entry?

The last entry into the event is 9pm - there is no re-entry if you leave.

Can I bring a bag with me?

Bags no bigger than an A4 piece of paper will be permitted.

How do I get there?

To get to Don Valley Bowl in Attercliffe, you can the tram which has multiple stops in the city centre including Sheffield railway station. There is a tram stop directly by the event site - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park.

A number of bus services also go out to Don Valley Bowl from the city centre, including the X2, X3, 9, 32, 52 and 52A.