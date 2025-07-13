Snooker greats Steve Davis and Jimmy White have been added to the line-up for Rock N Roll Circus’ ‘Day Fever’ event in Sheffield, marking a national first for the beloved daytime rave.

Sporting icons Steve Davis and Jimmy White will go head-to-head in a one-of-a-kind DJ battle at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, August 30, bringing a new twist to the already electric Rock N Roll Circus atmosphere.

They join a packed line-up that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Sheffield indie favourites Reverend and The Makers, alongside previously announced acts Groove Armada (DJ set), Peter Doherty & Carl Barat of The Libertines, Everly Pregnant Brothers and The Rosadocs.

Now confirmed to join the celebration are Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle, who will also take a spin on the decks, Pulp drummer Nick Banks, celebrated Sheffield artist Pete McKee, and comedian Lucy Beaumont.

“This isn’t just a line-up. It’s a mad, brilliant, beautiful gathering of people we love and admire,” said Reverend and The Makers frontman and Day Fever co-founder Jon McClure.

“You’ve got two of snooker’s most legendary players battling it out on the decks, a footballing hero dropping tunes, Lucy on the mic and some of the finest characters in the country all under one roof.

“That’s what Rock N Roll Circus is all about.”

Day Fever was created by McClure, actor Vicky McClure and filmmaker Jonny Owen.

It started as a one-off party at Sheffield City Hall and has since exploded into a nationwide phenomenon.

Known for its daytime energy, it has redefined clubbing culture for thousands across the UK.

Festival director Ali O’Reilly added: “This is going to be a remarkable day and one massive non-stop party.”

Rock N Roll Circus returns to Don Valley Bowl from 27–31 August with performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Bryan Adams, James, Ocean Colour Scene, and more.

The festival blends top music acts with circus performers, secret parties, street food and immersive experiences, cementing its place as one of the most unique events on the summer calendar.

Tickets and full line-up available at www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk