Queens of the Stone Age bassist Mikey Shoes reveals his excitement for the band’s upcoming Sheffield shows at Rock N Roll Circus, shares setlist teasers, his opinion on the city, and even picks the circus act he’d love to try.

By the time Queens of the Stone Age roll into Sheffield for their sold-out Rock N Roll Circus show, the anticipation will be as electric as their riffs.

In fact, the demand was so huge they had to add a second night - something bassist Michael “Mikey Shoes” Shuman is still buzzing about.

“When we were approached with the idea, we were just stoked to do something different like this - and to add a second day is amazing,” Mikey grins.

Although the band have played Manchester before, Sheffield is still new territory for them. Well...almost.

“I’ve been to Sheffield once before – we’ve got some good friends from here, so I’m excited to see where they’re from.

“A lot of our mates are in support bands, so we’re all gonna be there. It’s also the last two days of the tour, so it’s nice to go out with a bang.”

And it really is going to be a bang. Mikey says the Rock N Roll Circus line-up feels like the band’s own personal festival, with Viagra Boys performing both nights and an ever-changing roster of support acts hand-picked by QOTSA themselves.

“I’d go see Viagra Boys any night of the week,” Mikey says.

“We’ve also been touring with a band called So Good, who are amazing. One band I personally requested was Bug Club – I’ve never seen them live, so I’m excited.

“There’s no better feeling than choosing bands and being hyped about every single one playing.”

The variety is intentional, the band choosing artists they hope their fans will love too.

“Our fans are open-minded – people think of us as a hard rock band, or a metal band (which we’re not), but we’ve also got mellow songs.

“We span all kinds of music, and I think our fans do too.”

As for the setlist, don’t expect a repeat of last night’s show – even the band don’t know what they’ll be playing until about an hour before they hit the stage.

“There are certain songs we play every night because we’re not in the business of bumming people out – people come to hear them!

“A lot of bands are handcuffed to this certain show that's choreographed to a clock, but that's not us.

“But we’re also really proud of our new stuff, so we play as much of that as possible. A lot of our fans see us multiple nights on the tour, so we like to keep it a surprise.”

Still, there’s one constant: they close with Song for the Dead.

“Even though we do it every night, it’s always fun. Especially in England – I think there’ll be enough beers drunk by the time we go on that Sheffield will be ready for it,” he laughs.

“Sometimes northerners can keep their feelings in, but I reckon the beer will warm them up.”

If you’re new to QOTSA, Mikey suggests starting with Misfit Love.

“It’s one of my favourites and maybe encapsulates the band we want to be,” he says.

For other moods, he recommends:

Happy: In My Head

Break-up: Paper Machete

Big party: Misfit Love again – “a dance song, a party song.”

Rock N Roll Circus promises to be one of the wildest festivals on the planet, fully embracing its name with jaw-dropping performances from fire-breathers, aerialists, and more.

When The Star asked Mikey which circus act he’d choose if he weren’t in the band, his answer was firmly grounded.

“Definitely not the trapeze - I’m terrified of heights,” he laughed.

“I think I’d like to figure out how to get out of that little clown car - you know, the one where a ridiculous number of clowns pile out of a tiny vehicle.

Even though I don’t really like people - or being in a space with a lot of people - it would be fun to really work out the trick.”

Sheffield has already left its mark on him, even if his last visit was brief.

“When I last visited, it was the people I really enjoyed,” he said.

Speaking about the city’s music scene, he reflected: “My friend Miles Kane just closed a show at The Leadmill, which is sad - I’d always heard such good things about it.”

Recently, though, he’s been tipped off about some of the city’s rising stars, particularly The Rosadocs.

“I’ve been told they’re very festival-friendly, I’m off to listen to them now,” he said.

With trapeze artists, flame-throwers, aerialists and more sharing the big top at Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield is in for a show that’s part gig, part spectacle – and, if Mikey’s right, 100 per cent beer-fuelled chaos.