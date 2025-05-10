Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s-own Jon McClure says he’s “cracked the code” and cannot wait to show off Reverend & The Makers’ next album.

The frontman of the soulful band from Sheffield gave an interview at the one-and-only Fagan’s pub ahead of their headlining act at the Rock N Roll Circus 2025 festival at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl.

Reverend & The Makers' frontman Jon McClure says the Sheffield band's next album is their "best yet" and is raring to show it off at Rock n Roll Circus 2025. | Errol Edwards

The knees-up weekend of music and partying will also commemorate the band’s 20th anniversary, and Jon says they are ready to show off their latest album.

“It’s class,” said Jon. “And much more soulful. I think some of our collaborations are going to surprise people.

“I really feel like I’ve cracked the code.”

Jon gave an interview at an afternoon at Fagan's pub on May 8, where he was joined by YouTube personality, Steve Bracknell. Sadly, Jon's brother, Chris, couldn't make the occasion as planned. | Errol Edwards

The Reverend has also selected many of the acts to play the Circus between August 28 and 31, 2025, including friends who have ‘been a part of my story’, fellow Sheffield legends and a selection of South Yorkshire’s best up-and-coming bands.

It comes after a turbulent time for the artist, who said 2024 was a “miserable” year as he sadly had to say goodbye to his dad, but paired with several widely successful international gigs for the group, including in Australia and Mexico.

See the interview in our video above.

For more information on The Rock N Roll Circus 2025 or to buy tickets, visit their website.