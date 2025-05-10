'Class' new album is Reverend & The Makers' best yet says Jon McClure ahead of Rock N Roll Circus 2025
The frontman of the soulful band from Sheffield gave an interview at the one-and-only Fagan’s pub ahead of their headlining act at the Rock N Roll Circus 2025 festival at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl.
The knees-up weekend of music and partying will also commemorate the band’s 20th anniversary, and Jon says they are ready to show off their latest album.
“It’s class,” said Jon. “And much more soulful. I think some of our collaborations are going to surprise people.
“I really feel like I’ve cracked the code.”
The Reverend has also selected many of the acts to play the Circus between August 28 and 31, 2025, including friends who have ‘been a part of my story’, fellow Sheffield legends and a selection of South Yorkshire’s best up-and-coming bands.
It comes after a turbulent time for the artist, who said 2024 was a “miserable” year as he sadly had to say goodbye to his dad, but paired with several widely successful international gigs for the group, including in Australia and Mexico.
See the interview in our video above.
For more information on The Rock N Roll Circus 2025 or to buy tickets, visit their website.
