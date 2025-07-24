Though the UK summer festival season might be drawing closer to an end, Sheffield's live music calendar for the latter half of 2025 is utterly stacked still - so no FOMO for most people, right?

From July through December, prepare for an amazing array of artists hitting stages across the city. We've got huge names like Bryan Adams, James, and Simply Red, alongside indie favourites such as The Lemonheads and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem. That’s not including Rock & Roll Circus or Tramlines, also set to take over the city before the end of the year - with Tramlines just a day away, according to our calendar.

We’ve taken a look through Ticketmaster to bring you some of our highlights of Sheffield’s gig calendar, with many tickets either available through the ticketing agents or through Ticketweb and Bands In Town - and with something for everyone, it might be quite the eclectic end to your 2025 concert schedule.

1 . Public Image Ltd - July 30 2025 Prepare for an evening of iconic post-punk as Public Image Ltd brings their legendary sound to Sheffield. John Lydon and co. are set to deliver a powerful and unforgettable performance. 📍 Foundry, 3 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS | Duncan Bryceland Photo Sales

2 . Day Fever - August 9 2025 and September 6 2025 Get ready to dance the afternoon away at Day Fever! These popular daytime clubbing events promise all the energy of a night out, but with the added bonus of getting home before dark. Perfect for those who love to party but prefer an earlier finish. 📍 Sheffield City Hall Ballroom, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2JA | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Melvins - August 16 2025 Experience the heavy, experimental sounds of the legendary Melvins. Known for their influential sludge and grunge, this promises to be a raw and intense show. 📍 Foundry, 3 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS | Edd Westmacott/Avalon/Getty Images Photo Sales