Bryan Adams announced as latest headliner at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus festival 2025
Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is set to take centre stage at this year’s Rock N Roll Circus, stepping in as the Friday night headliner on August 29.
The announcement follows news that The Wombats will no longer be performing, with Adams now leading the charge at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl.
Best known for timeless hits like Summer of '69, Heaven, and his unforgettable duet When You’re Gone with Spice Girls’ Melanie C, the chart-topping singer will be joined by Mel C herself as a special guest.
Fans are hoping for a live rendition of their beloved 1998 collaboration, promising a nostalgic highlight of the weekend.
Adams’ headline performance comes with extra buzz, as it coincides with the release of his new album Roll With The Punches.
The show will be part of his return to the UK live scene, following a successful arena tour and the launch of his own record label.
Also confirmed for the Friday line-up are Newton Faulkner — known for the hit Dream Catch Me — genre-blending rocker Cassyette, indie-folk newcomer Nell Mescal, and Dublin’s Somebody’s Child.
They’ll be joined by Ashley Singh, Deco, Bethany Grace, Crystal Tides, Femur, The Crookes, Sundress, Charlie Floyd and Alice Ede, offering a strong mix of established artists and rising stars.
Rock N Roll Circus isn’t your average festival. It blends live music with circus-inspired performances like fire breathers, aerialists and immersive installations.
And for those who are not so fussed about the festival atmosphere, this is all alongside gourmet food trucks, cocktail bars and an exclusive VIP Greggs lounge featuring late-night DJs and luxury loos.
Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to grow, carving out a firm place in Sheffield’s summer calendar.
Over 40 acts are set to perform across three stages from August 27 to 30, with headline sets also coming from Queens of the Stone Age, Reverend & The Makers and James.
With his live return, new album and a possible duet with Mel C in store, Adams’ Sheffield appearance is shaping up to be one of the summer’s standout shows.
Festival schedule at a glance
Location: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield
Date: August 27–31, 2025
Wednesday 27 August – SOLD OUT: Queens of the Stone Age
Thursday 28 August – Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, Shame & more
Friday 29 August – Bryan Adams, Melanie C, Newton Faulkner, Cassyette, Nell Mescal & more
Saturday 30 August – Reverend & The Makers, Dayfever, Groove Armada, Carl Barat & Peter Doherty
Sunday 31 August – James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, Sleeper & more
Tickets are available now via the Rock N Roll Circus website.
