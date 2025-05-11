Sheffield Music: The Rosadocs release emotional new single ‘Cross to Bear’ ahead of major summer tour
Sheffield indie rock band, The Rosadocs, have released a new single, "Cross to Bear", marking what the group calls their most personal and stripped-back track to date.
The track comes ahead of a busy summer schedule for the five-piece, with headline shows, major festival appearances, and a forthcoming EP.
Frontman Keelan Graney said the song reflects the emotional weight of modern life: “It felt extremely personal at the time,” he said.
“But I’ve since seen close friends go through exactly what I wrote about. The connection it’s made with people - even before release - shows how universal those feelings are.”
“Cross to Bear” is the first single from their upcoming EP, which explores themes of pressure, self-reflection and emotional endurance.
The band said the new record signals a shift in creative direction - fully self-produced and more introspective than previous releases.
The Rosadocs, known for their high-energy shows and loyal grassroots following, have built momentum through sold-out UK tours, radio support from BBC Introducing and Radio X, and festival slots at events like Isle of Wight and Y Not Festival.
Their summer schedule includes sold-out headline shows at Manchester’s Deaf Institute and London’s Camden Assembly, as well as appearances at The Great Escape, Donny Fest, and Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield.
The band will also share a bill with Kings of Leon and Courteeners at Newcastle’s Come Together Festival.
Upcoming tour dates:
- 10 May – Deaf Institute, Manchester
- 17 May – The Great Escape Festival, Brighton
- 25 May – Tim Burgess' Merch Pop Up
- 30 May – Ku Bar, Stockton
- 1 June – The Parish, Huddersfield
- 7 June – Donny Fest
- 8 June – Come Together Festival, Newcastle
- 13 June – Camden Assembly, London
- 19 July – Monument Festival, Sunderland
- 16 August – Hardwick Festival
- 23 August – Victorious Festival
- 29 August – Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield
"Cross to Bear" is available now on all major streaming platforms.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.