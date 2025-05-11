Sheffield indie rock band, The Rosadocs, have released a new single called ‘Cross to Bear’ which they say is more personal than anything they have written before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield indie rock band, The Rosadocs, have released a new single, "Cross to Bear", marking what the group calls their most personal and stripped-back track to date.

The track comes ahead of a busy summer schedule for the five-piece, with headline shows, major festival appearances, and a forthcoming EP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frontman Keelan Graney said the song reflects the emotional weight of modern life: “It felt extremely personal at the time,” he said.

“But I’ve since seen close friends go through exactly what I wrote about. The connection it’s made with people - even before release - shows how universal those feelings are.”

Sheffield indie rock band The Rosadocs have released a new single, "Cross to Bear". | Contributed: Jon Corbett

“Cross to Bear” is the first single from their upcoming EP, which explores themes of pressure, self-reflection and emotional endurance.

The band said the new record signals a shift in creative direction - fully self-produced and more introspective than previous releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rosadocs, known for their high-energy shows and loyal grassroots following, have built momentum through sold-out UK tours, radio support from BBC Introducing and Radio X, and festival slots at events like Isle of Wight and Y Not Festival.

Their summer schedule includes sold-out headline shows at Manchester’s Deaf Institute and London’s Camden Assembly, as well as appearances at The Great Escape, Donny Fest, and Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield.

The band will also share a bill with Kings of Leon and Courteeners at Newcastle’s Come Together Festival.

Upcoming tour dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 May – Deaf Institute, Manchester

17 May – The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

25 May – Tim Burgess' Merch Pop Up

30 May – Ku Bar, Stockton

1 June – The Parish, Huddersfield

7 June – Donny Fest

8 June – Come Together Festival, Newcastle

13 June – Camden Assembly, London

19 July – Monument Festival, Sunderland

16 August – Hardwick Festival

23 August – Victorious Festival

29 August – Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield

"Cross to Bear" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.