McDonald’s have revealed the imminent arrival of its fan-favourite Monopoly promotion that is returning to restaurants across the UK - including Sheffield.

The fast-food chain puts a foodie spin on the traditional board game every year, giving customers a chance to win free food and some huge prizes.

Now it is set for a triumphant return in 2022, so here is everything you need to know; such as when it starts, how to take part and what you can win.

When is McDonald’s Monopoly in 2022?

Specific details in regards to the re-launch of McDonald’s Monopoly this year have not been confirmed at the time of publication.

However, the billion dollar food corporation has confirmed that customers should expect it to arrive in restaurants throughout the country and Sheffield in Autumn.

The game usually lasts a total of six weeks, with last year’s iteration running from Wednesday, 25 August to Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

How does it work?

The format of McDonald’s Monopoly follows the traditional board game quite closely, with the aim to collect colour coordinated streets and train stations.

You will be able to attain these in sticker form, normally appearing on the packaging of food and drink during the promotion.

Each piece is used to represent a tile of the board - you can get these in-store or online.

Once a set of streets or stations has been collected, you will then have the opportunity to win a prize.

Some tiles are also ‘instant prizes’ which you can redeem instantly.

These instant prizes can be free food or drink and they can be redeemed by either handing them over to McDonald’s staff or using the touchscreen kiosks.

The number of stickers or tiles you receive depends on what you purchase, so here is a breakdown:

Three stickers

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with bacon

Chicken selects (three or five)

Chicken BBQ Smokehouse

Chicken Legend

Big Flavour wrap

Soft drink

Caramel iced frappe

Frozen strawberry lemonade

Chicken and bacon salad

Chicken salad

Two stickers

Fries - medium or large

Mozzarella dippers

Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate McFlurry

Cadbury Caramel McFlurry

What prizes can be won in McDonald’s Monopoly?

Instant prize tiles can normally win customers a free item of food or drink, whether it be a warm toffee latte, a breakfast hashbrown or the now more-expensive cheeseburger.

Whilst there are more rarer pieces that deliver much bigger prizes.

For example, Mayfair, Bond Street, Strand, Coventry Street, Liverpool Street Station, Marlborough Street, Northumberland Avenue, Euston Road and Old Kent Road all represent top-tier rewards.