McDonald’s have revealed the imminent arrival of its fan-favourite Monopoly promotion that is returning to restaurants across the UK - including Sheffield.
The fast-food chain puts a foodie spin on the traditional board game every year, giving customers a chance to win free food and some huge prizes.
Now it is set for a triumphant return in 2022, so here is everything you need to know; such as when it starts, how to take part and what you can win.
When is McDonald’s Monopoly in 2022?
Specific details in regards to the re-launch of McDonald’s Monopoly this year have not been confirmed at the time of publication.
However, the billion dollar food corporation has confirmed that customers should expect it to arrive in restaurants throughout the country and Sheffield in Autumn.
The game usually lasts a total of six weeks, with last year’s iteration running from Wednesday, 25 August to Tuesday, 5 October 2021.
How does it work?
The format of McDonald’s Monopoly follows the traditional board game quite closely, with the aim to collect colour coordinated streets and train stations.
You will be able to attain these in sticker form, normally appearing on the packaging of food and drink during the promotion.
Each piece is used to represent a tile of the board - you can get these in-store or online.
Once a set of streets or stations has been collected, you will then have the opportunity to win a prize.
Some tiles are also ‘instant prizes’ which you can redeem instantly.
These instant prizes can be free food or drink and they can be redeemed by either handing them over to McDonald’s staff or using the touchscreen kiosks.
The number of stickers or tiles you receive depends on what you purchase, so here is a breakdown:
Three stickers
- Big Tasty
- Big Tasty with bacon
- Chicken selects (three or five)
- Chicken BBQ Smokehouse
- Chicken Legend
- Big Flavour wrap
- Soft drink
- Caramel iced frappe
- Frozen strawberry lemonade
- Chicken and bacon salad
- Chicken salad
Two stickers
- Fries - medium or large
- Mozzarella dippers
- Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate McFlurry
- Cadbury Caramel McFlurry
What prizes can be won in McDonald’s Monopoly?
Instant prize tiles can normally win customers a free item of food or drink, whether it be a warm toffee latte, a breakfast hashbrown or the now more-expensive cheeseburger.
Whilst there are more rarer pieces that deliver much bigger prizes.
For example, Mayfair, Bond Street, Strand, Coventry Street, Liverpool Street Station, Marlborough Street, Northumberland Avenue, Euston Road and Old Kent Road all represent top-tier rewards.
However, McDonald’s are yet to confirm the top prizes for the 2022 promotion - though past iterations have rewarded customers with various things, from a holiday abroad to a new car.