From risotto to pasta, La Luna is a one stop shop for fine Italian cuisine. Diners can enjoy a decent variety of soft drinks here, but if you want something a little stronger, you can take a bottle along with you. The restaurant staff recommend that you enjoy their beer, wine or even champagne as well as being able to bring your own booze.

9 of the best bring your own bottle restaurants in Sheffield - including La Luna, Amigos and Rajput

These are some of the best BOYB restaurants in Sheffield to stay on a budget and have a wonderful night out at the same time

By Hajra Akbar
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:27 pm

For those weekends when you are in dire need of a day out, a bring your own bottle restaurant is the ideal solution to a cheap and cheerful night out, instead of splurging on restaurant bar prices.

Luckily, some great Sheffield restaurants have a BYOB (bring your own bottle) policy, allowing diners to bring their own alcoholic drinks for a small corkage fee, or sometimes for no extra charge.

And we have compiled a list of 9 of the best BOYB restaurants in Sheffield:

1. The Greedy Greek Deli

Greedy Greek Deli has been a popular hot spot of the Sharrow Vale Road food scene since 2003 and has developed a menu of traditional Greek food, with most recipes originating from the owners home island, Zakinthos. The restaurant has special set menus designed for big parties, and diners are welcome to bring their own wine and beer.

Photo: The Greedy Greek Deli

Photo Sales

2. Screenshot 2022-07-28 12.38.37.jpg

With the rising popularity of street food, it’s no wonder that so many people adore the dishes at Urban Choola after a long hard day at work. Serving tandoori specials and spicy samosas, the food here is perfect for a mid-week treat. While you can’t get drinks on tap, you can take your own along with you. What’s more, there is no corkage charge fee.

Photo: Urban Choola

Photo Sales

3. Mediterranean Sharrow Vale

The Mediterranean claims to be the first restaurant to serve tapas in Sheffield. Today, the Sharrow Vale Road restaurant serves up all sorts of authentic Spanish and Mediterranean tapas, fresh fish and seafood - And diners are welcome to bring their own wine from Monday – Thursday, for a small corkage fee of £2.50.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Amigos

Amigos serves up delicious authentic Mexican cuisine on the popular London Road. This restaurant doesn’t have a licensed bar, but you can take your own drinks for a small fee and the general corkage price at Amigos is £2 per bottle.

Photo: Amigos

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2