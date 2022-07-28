For those weekends when you are in dire need of a day out, a bring your own bottle restaurant is the ideal solution to a cheap and cheerful night out, instead of splurging on restaurant bar prices.
Luckily, some great Sheffield restaurants have a BYOB (bring your own bottle) policy, allowing diners to bring their own alcoholic drinks for a small corkage fee, or sometimes for no extra charge.
And we have compiled a list of 9 of the best BOYB restaurants in Sheffield:
1. The Greedy Greek Deli
Greedy Greek Deli has been a popular hot spot of the Sharrow Vale Road food scene since 2003 and has developed a menu of traditional Greek food, with most recipes originating from the owners home island, Zakinthos. The restaurant has special set menus designed for big parties, and diners are welcome to bring their own wine and beer.
Photo: The Greedy Greek Deli
2. Screenshot 2022-07-28 12.38.37.jpg
With the rising popularity of street food, it’s no wonder that so many people adore the dishes at Urban Choola after a long hard day at work. Serving tandoori specials and spicy samosas, the food here is perfect for a mid-week treat. While you can’t get drinks on tap, you can take your own along with you. What’s more, there is no corkage charge fee.
Photo: Urban Choola
3. Mediterranean Sharrow Vale
The Mediterranean claims to be the first restaurant to serve tapas in Sheffield. Today, the Sharrow Vale Road restaurant serves up all sorts of authentic Spanish and Mediterranean tapas, fresh fish and seafood - And diners are welcome to bring their own wine from Monday – Thursday, for a small corkage fee of £2.50.
Photo: submit
4. Amigos
Amigos serves up delicious authentic Mexican cuisine on the popular London Road. This restaurant doesn’t have a licensed bar, but you can take your own drinks for a small fee and the general corkage price at Amigos is £2 per bottle.
Photo: Amigos