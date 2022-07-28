2. Screenshot 2022-07-28 12.38.37.jpg

With the rising popularity of street food, it’s no wonder that so many people adore the dishes at Urban Choola after a long hard day at work. Serving tandoori specials and spicy samosas, the food here is perfect for a mid-week treat. While you can’t get drinks on tap, you can take your own along with you. What’s more, there is no corkage charge fee.

Photo: Urban Choola