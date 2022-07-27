Industrial strike action in the rail industry is once again at the forefront after RMT announced new dates in August 2022.

The trade union has already seen over 40,000 of its members walkout from their National Rail duties on two separate occasions this year.

Railway workers most recently went on strike on Wednesday, 27 July, having previously gone on industrial action on three dates in June 2022 - in what became the biggest rail strike in 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strikes organised by the National Union for Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) tend to fall on some of the busiest days of the week.

Here is everything you need to know about the RMT strikes scheduled to hit Sheffield in August, such as what dates will see strike action, why the workers are striking and which companies and routes are affected in the city.

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

So far, only two additional dates of RMT strikes have been confirmed by officials, both of which will take place in mid-August.

The first date of the strikes is scheduled for Thursday, 18 August 2022.

Whilst the second and final day of striking will take place on Saturday, 20 August 2022.

Why are workers going on strike?

Much like a large majority of industrial action taking place across the country, the main reasons behind the upcoming RMT train strike concerns job security, pay and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in discussion with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase given the rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom currently.

Both had been involved in intense conversation since the last time RMT members went on strike for three days in June and for one day earlier this month.

Members of the trade union had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71%, 89% voted in favour of striking last month.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to two further days of planned strike action that are set to hit Sheffield and the surrounding Yorkshire region’s railway services.

Mick Lynch, who is the RMT general secretary, has said that he and the union members will continue to fight for their rights and are open for further negotiations:

“The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

"They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

"Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

"Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

"We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement."

Will this impact services in Sheffield and what train operating companies are affected?

Network Rail have confirmed that due to the strike action taken on by over 40,000 workers and 14 train operating companies that only 20% of services will run.

Here is the full list of all affected train operating companies in August’s RMT strikes:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

London Underground (only on the 19 August RMT tube strike)

But what will the situation look like in Sheffield in August?

The following train operating companies that run services in and around Sheffield will be drastically affected by the planned strike action next month:

Northern Trains/Rail

TransPennine Express

Cross Country Trains

Northern Rail

Officials at Northern Rail are yet to publish a strike timetable or details about affected routes at the time of publication.

TransPennine Express

TPE is yet to publish a strike timetable ahead of the August strikes, with information in regards to the affected routes in and around Sheffield not known.

Cross Country