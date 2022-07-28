Canadian sensation Shawn Mendes was gearing up for a world tour that was set to continue at the end of July in 2022 - including a date in Sheffield next year.

The pop singer has not toured since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which grinded the world’s entertainment industry to a halt for two years from 2020.

Mendes was scheduled to play in Sheffield as part of the tour, however that is no longer going to happen.

The 23-year-old has confirmed that all dates in 2022 and 2023 have been cancelled, including his groundbreaking gig in Yorkshire.

This came after the tour was initially postponed by the singer for three weeks.

Here is everything you need to know; such as why Shawn Mendes has cancelled his world tour and how to get a refund if you purchased tickets for the Sheffield gig.

When was Shawn Mendes scheduled to play in Sheffield?

Shawn Mendes’ visit to Sheffield was scheduled to be one of the last stops of his world tour, concluding next year in 2023.

The sold-out concert was supposed to be held at the city’s Utilita Arena, which has a capacity of over 13,600 Mendes fans who must have been excited for his visit.

It was scheduled to take place on Friday, July 29 in 2023.

Where else was he supposed to play in the UK?

The pop singer’s world tour - which was set to continue on 29 July this year - was set to grace the USA and Canada, as well as throughout the European continent.

Shawn Mendes had confirmed to bookend the tour with six dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which are as follows:

July

22 - The O2 Arena, London

25 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

26 - AO Arena, Manchester

28 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

August

1 - Wonder: The World Tour, Dublin (Ireland)

Why has the Sheffield gig been cancelled?

Shawn Mendes made the announcement that the rest of his world tour this year and into 2023 was cancelled via an Instagram post on Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

The Canadian pop sensation has cited mental health struggles as the reason why he can not continue touring.

In the social media post, Mendes stated: “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger."

"I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe."

In total, more than 70 performances were cancelled, including four in his home country of Canada and a huge show in Sheffield, Yorkshire.

“I promise I will be back as soon as I have taken the right time to heal” the 23-year-old singer finished.

How can I get a refund for purchased tickets?

The main ticketing partner of the Utilita Arena gig in Sheffield next year is that of Ticketmaster - but what is its cancellation policy?

According to a statement on the official website, as soon as the ticketing website is notified of a gig or concert cancellation, it will make sure to notify you as soon as possible.

Due to the fact that the Shawn Mendes gig was cancelled, ticket holders will not need to do anything as Ticketmaster will automatically issue a refund to the payment method used for the purchase.