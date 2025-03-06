Sheffield homes: Developers hail new 'Dutch' roundabout in £80m plan for flats at West Bar
Packaged Living said the redevelopment of Weston Tower would be in regeneration scheme which included a “much-needed improvement to the West Bar roundabout.”
Sheffield City Council has spent £12m on a ‘Dutch’ roundabout, which gives cyclists priority over cars, and a bike lane from Tenter Street to Gibraltar Street and West Bar.
In a statement, Packaged Living said they were proposing to demolish Weston Tower, which has been empty for two decades and build a ‘multi-family housing development’ of up to 340 homes.
Freeholder Sheffield City Council previously said student flats would not be considered.
Packaged Living added: “The site is part of a wider regeneration, focusing on creating best-in-class sustainable homes as well as upgrading the transport infrastructure.
“A recent upgrade included the much-needed improvement to the West Bar roundabout, which sits adjacent to the proposed scheme.”
Ed Owen, investment director at Packaged Living said Sheffield had a strong local economy, excellent higher education establishments and a large student retention rate.
He added: “There is a demand/ supply imbalance within the residential market in Sheffield and the development at West Bar Green provides an opportunity to deliver best-in-class new homes at scale.”
The site currently consists of a seven-storey office building and underground car park.
Chloe Parmenter, director at Sheffield planning consultants Urbana said it could be up to 375 flats and they would be ‘build-to-rent’, which are for long term occupation.
She also mentioned the roundabout.
In a post she said: “Weston Tower has been vacant for over two decades and is in an extremely important location in the city centre fronting the Grey-to-Green extension and new Dutch-style roundabout, adjacent to the £300 million West Bar redevelopment project.”
Legal and General has funded a seven-storey office and two blocks of flats in the first phase of the West Bar redevelopment project.
Sheffield City Council took on the eight-storey office - No1 West Bar Square - in October but it is currently unoccupied.
