Developers have hailed the council’s new Dutch roundabout as a factor in plans for an £80m block of flats in Sheffield.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Packaged Living said the redevelopment of Weston Tower would be in regeneration scheme which included a “much-needed improvement to the West Bar roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council has spent £12m on a ‘Dutch’ roundabout, which gives cyclists priority over cars, and a bike lane from Tenter Street to Gibraltar Street and West Bar.

The 'Dutch' roundabout at West Bar under construction in October with Weston Tower behind. | NW

In a statement, Packaged Living said they were proposing to demolish Weston Tower, which has been empty for two decades and build a ‘multi-family housing development’ of up to 340 homes.

Freeholder Sheffield City Council previously said student flats would not be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packaged Living added: “The site is part of a wider regeneration, focusing on creating best-in-class sustainable homes as well as upgrading the transport infrastructure.

“A recent upgrade included the much-needed improvement to the West Bar roundabout, which sits adjacent to the proposed scheme.”

Weston Tower has been empty for more than two decades. It overlooks the new 'Dutch' roundabout at West Bar and a new bike lane runs past the front door. | NW

Ed Owen, investment director at Packaged Living said Sheffield had a strong local economy, excellent higher education establishments and a large student retention rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There is a demand/ supply imbalance within the residential market in Sheffield and the development at West Bar Green provides an opportunity to deliver best-in-class new homes at scale.”

The site currently consists of a seven-storey office building and underground car park.

Chloe Parmenter, director at Sheffield planning consultants Urbana said it could be up to 375 flats and they would be ‘build-to-rent’, which are for long term occupation.

She also mentioned the roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post she said: “Weston Tower has been vacant for over two decades and is in an extremely important location in the city centre fronting the Grey-to-Green extension and new Dutch-style roundabout, adjacent to the £300 million West Bar redevelopment project.”

Legal and General has funded a seven-storey office and two blocks of flats in the first phase of the West Bar redevelopment project.

Sheffield City Council took on the eight-storey office - No1 West Bar Square - in October but it is currently unoccupied.